Vishal Jain
By Vishal Jain
2 Min Read
Why Is Everyone Rushing to Buy the Galaxy S24 Ultra Right Now

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra, launched in early 2024 at ₹1,29,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, has recently seen a significant price drop. As of May 2025, during Amazon’s Great Summer Sale, the device is available for ₹84,999—a reduction of ₹45,000 from its original price.

For those considering an upgrade, additional offers can make the deal even more attractive. Amazon provides exchange offers, with discounts up to ₹20,150 when trading in eligible devices like the Galaxy S23, potentially bringing the price down to ₹64,849. Moreover, HDFC Bank credit cardholders can avail a 10% instant discount, further reducing the cost.

Key Features of the Galaxy S24 Ultra:

  • Display: 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X with a peak brightness of 2,600 nits and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, ensuring smooth performance.
  • Camera System: Quad-camera setup featuring a 200MP main sensor, 50MP 5x zoom periscope lens, 10MP telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide lenses.
  • Battery: 5,000mAh capacity supporting both fast and wireless charging.
  • Software Support: Samsung promises seven years of software updates, enhancing the device’s longevity.

How to Avail the Offer:

  1. Visit Amazon India: Search for the Galaxy S24 Ultra 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.
  2. Check for Bank Offers: If you’re an HDFC Bank credit cardholder, ensure the 10% instant discount is applied at checkout.
  3. Exchange Your Old Device: Use Amazon’s exchange program to trade in your old smartphone for additional discounts.
  4. Consider EMI Options: Amazon offers no-cost EMI plans, making the purchase more manageable.

Is It Worth the Investment?

The Galaxy S24 Ultra remains a top-tier smartphone, boasting advanced features and robust performance. With the current discounts, it offers substantial value for those seeking a premium device without the premium price tag. However, potential buyers should assess their individual needs and compare with other available models to make an informed decision.

