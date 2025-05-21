Why Is Everyone Talking About realme’s New Aston Martin F1 Phone?

realme, the popular smartphone brand, just announced a major three-year partnership with the Aston Martin Formula One® Team. This collaboration kicks off with a special co-branded phone, the realme GT 7 Dream Edition. For many young tech users, this isn’t just another smartphone; it’s a statement.

When realme teams up with a name like Aston Martin F1, known for its engineering, performance, and iconic design, it means something big. realme’s CEO, Sky Li, shared his enthusiasm, “Only our most perfect products get the ‘scarab wings’ and take flight, so we are excited to use our new platform with the team to continue to bring stand-out designs and premium craftsmanship to users across the globe.” This shows a clear intent to bring high-quality, distinctive products to users worldwide.

Matt Chapman, Head of Licensing and Merchandise for Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, echoed this sentiment, stating, “It’s a pleasure to welcome realme to the team, with the launch of our first ever co-branded phone. The GT 7 Dream Edition combines high-performance with innovative design, and we look forward to working together on the collaboration of future models.” This partnership marks Aston Martin F1’s first co-branded phone, a significant move for both brands.

The realme GT 7 Dream Edition keeps the strong performance of the realme GT series but adds the recognizable two-wing design and custom Aston Martin Green color. This isn’t a one-off either; realme and Aston Martin F1 plan to develop two new models each year. This means we can expect a steady stream of unique devices that blend cutting-edge tech with racing heritage.

The realme GT 7 Series Global Launch Event is set for May 27th in Paris, France. That’s when we’ll get more details about the GT 7 series and the special Dream Edition. Given the excitement around this partnership, many are waiting to see what realme will reveal next. This collaboration could change what people expect from a smartphone, especially for those who love both tech and racing.