News

Why Is Everyone Talking About realme’s New Aston Martin F1 Phone?

Srishti Gulati
By Srishti Gulati
3 Min Read
Why Is Everyone Talking About realme's New Aston Martin F1 Phone?

realme, the popular smartphone brand, just announced a major three-year partnership with the Aston Martin Formula One® Team. This collaboration kicks off with a special co-branded phone, the realme GT 7 Dream Edition. For many young tech users, this isn’t just another smartphone; it’s a statement.

When realme teams up with a name like Aston Martin F1, known for its engineering, performance, and iconic design, it means something big. realme’s CEO, Sky Li, shared his enthusiasm, “Only our most perfect products get the ‘scarab wings’ and take flight, so we are excited to use our new platform with the team to continue to bring stand-out designs and premium craftsmanship to users across the globe.” This shows a clear intent to bring high-quality, distinctive products to users worldwide.

Matt Chapman, Head of Licensing and Merchandise for Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, echoed this sentiment, stating, “It’s a pleasure to welcome realme to the team, with the launch of our first ever co-branded phone. The GT 7 Dream Edition combines high-performance with innovative design, and we look forward to working together on the collaboration of future models.” This partnership marks Aston Martin F1’s first co-branded phone, a significant move for both brands.

The realme GT 7 Dream Edition keeps the strong performance of the realme GT series but adds the recognizable two-wing design and custom Aston Martin Green color. This isn’t a one-off either; realme and Aston Martin F1 plan to develop two new models each year. This means we can expect a steady stream of unique devices that blend cutting-edge tech with racing heritage.

The realme GT 7 Series Global Launch Event is set for May 27th in Paris, France. That’s when we’ll get more details about the GT 7 series and the special Dream Edition. Given the excitement around this partnership, many are waiting to see what realme will reveal next. This collaboration could change what people expect from a smartphone, especially for those who love both tech and racing.

Are THESE the smartest earbuds you’ve ever seen?
Could your next gaming PC be powered by THIS new ASUS GPU?
Gaming’s Next Level: Are Banijay Asia & NODWIN Gaming About to Change Indian Entertainment Forever?
Can India’s New Tech Alliance Protect Your Digital Life?
Is This the End of Smartphone Innovation? Qualcomm & Xiaomi’s Secret Plan Revealed!
Share This Article
Avatar photo
BySrishti Gulati
Follow:
Srishti, with an MA in New Media from AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia, has 6 years of experience. Her focus on breaking tech news keeps readers informed and engaged, earning her multiple mentions in online tech news roundups. Her dedication to journalism and knack for uncovering stories make her an invaluable member of the team.
Previous Article asus ai Is This the AI Breakthrough Developers Have Been Waiting For? ASUS and Intel’s New Toolkit Could Change Everything
Next Article Is This the End of Smartphone Innovation? Qualcomm & Xiaomi's Secret Plan Revealed! Is This the End of Smartphone Innovation? Qualcomm & Xiaomi’s Secret Plan Revealed!
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Moto Book 60
Moto Book 60 Detailed Review: Is it a Great All-Rounder for ₹62,990?
asus ai
Is This the AI Breakthrough Developers Have Been Waiting For? ASUS and Intel’s New Toolkit Could Change Everything
By Vishal Jain
MSI
Is This the Most Beautiful Laptop Ever? MSI’s Prestige 13 AI+ and Claw 8 AI+ Steal the Show at Computex 2025
By Aditi Sharma
realme gt
Why is the Realme GT 7 Dream Edition the Must-Have Smartphone for F1 Fans?
By Lakshmi Narayanan
asus gaming
Is ASUS ROG’s New 610Hz Monitor the Ultimate Weapon for Competitive Gamers?
By Aditi Sharma
RAYBAN
Are Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses the Next Big Thing in Smart Eyewear?
By Mahak Aggarwal

You Might also Like