Why Is Samsung Mocking iPhone’s Weight in Its New Galaxy S25 Edge Ad?

Samsung has launched a new ad campaign targeting Apple’s iPhone, focusing on the weight of the latest iPhone models. The commercial promotes the Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung’s flagship phone, by highlighting how much lighter it is compared to the newest iPhones. This move adds to the ongoing rivalry between Samsung and Apple, where both brands often emphasize their devices’ features by comparing them with each other.

Samsung’s Bold Take on iPhone Weight

The advertisement shows people struggling to hold and carry the latest iPhones, emphasizing the discomfort caused by their heavier design. The visuals cut to a Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge user, who appears relaxed and comfortable while holding the phone with ease. The ad points out the iPhone’s weight and contrasts it with Samsung’s lighter model.

According to official specs, the iPhone 15 Pro Max weighs approximately 221 grams, making it one of the heavier premium smartphones available. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge weighs about 187 grams, which is lighter by nearly 15%. Samsung’s ad makes the weight difference the central theme of its marketing message.

Why Weight Matters for Smartphones

Weight is an important factor for many smartphone users. A heavier device can cause discomfort during extended use, especially for users who spend hours on calls, gaming, or browsing. It also affects portability — carrying a lighter phone in a pocket or bag feels less cumbersome.

Samsung’s new ad taps into this practical concern. It suggests that choosing the Galaxy S25 Edge will relieve users from the strain of carrying a heavier phone, which could lead to better comfort and convenience in everyday use.

Samsung’s Strategic Approach

Samsung and Apple have long engaged in marketing battles, often poking fun at each other’s product choices or shortcomings. The focus on iPhone weight is a fresh angle. While Apple emphasizes the iPhone’s premium build, cameras, and ecosystem, Samsung now highlights a tangible physical difference that directly impacts user experience.

Samsung’s ad campaign comes just months after Apple’s latest iPhone release in September 2024. By emphasizing weight, Samsung contrasts the iPhone’s metal-heavy design with its own device’s lighter frame made from advanced materials. This appeal to comfort and usability aims to sway potential buyers who may be on the fence between the two brands.

Consumer Reactions and Market Impact

The ad has sparked conversations across social media and tech forums. Many users have shared personal stories about the discomfort of heavy phones, making Samsung’s message relatable. Some iPhone users acknowledge the weight issue, while others defend Apple’s choice, citing durability and premium feel.

In terms of sales, Samsung aims to leverage this ad to boost interest in the Galaxy S25 Edge, especially in markets where phone weight influences buying decisions. Samsung’s market share in key regions like India and Europe has been growing, partly due to its ability to address consumer pain points.

Technical Factors Behind Phone Weight Differences

Smartphones’ weight depends on components like battery size, screen technology, and materials used in construction. The iPhone 15 Pro Max features a larger battery and stainless-steel frame, both adding to the weight. Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge uses aluminum and lighter glass, along with an optimized internal design, which reduces overall heft.

The tradeoff between weight and durability is a balance manufacturer strive for. Samsung’s ad points out that it has managed to keep a strong build quality without making the phone too heavy.

The Bigger Picture in Smartphone Competition

Samsung’s ad is part of a broader trend where smartphone makers use direct comparisons to win over customers. While Apple highlights iOS features and camera performance, Samsung counters with design and hardware benefits.

This focus on phone weight reveals how manufacturers pay attention to user comfort, a factor sometimes overlooked in favor of specs like camera megapixels or processor speed. For many users, daily comfort matters more than headline specs.

What This Means for Future Smartphone Designs

The ad signals that phone weight will remain a key consideration for design teams going forward. As phones add more features, batteries, and screens, keeping the device light is a challenge.

Samsung’s marketing message shows that companies are aware consumers care about weight, and it will likely influence how future phones are engineered. The lighter phone might become a selling point on par with camera quality or display resolution.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy S25 Edge ad uses a simple but effective strategy: highlight the iPhone’s heavier weight and position Samsung’s phone as the lighter, more comfortable alternative. This approach targets a real user experience concern and offers a clear choice for buyers prioritizing ease of use and portability.

The campaign adds a new chapter to the long-standing Samsung vs Apple rivalry, showing how physical design factors like weight can become powerful marketing tools. As smartphones evolve, features that improve everyday comfort may shape buying decisions as much as advanced technology.