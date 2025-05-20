Why is the Realme GT 7 Dream Edition the Must-Have Smartphone for F1 Fans?

Realme has announced an exciting collaboration with the Aston Martin Formula One Team, launching the co-branded realme GT 7 Dream Edition. This partnership blends top-tier technology with a design inspired by one of the most iconic names in motorsport.

The realme GT 7 Dream Edition continues realme’s tradition of delivering flagship-level performance, now with a twist—its design draws directly from Aston Martin’s renowned precision engineering and high-performance aesthetics. The phone’s standout feature is its custom Aston Martin Green color and the iconic two-wing design, reflecting the brand’s commitment to high performance and elegance.

Sky Li, CEO of realme, highlighted the significance of this partnership, saying that aligning with Aston Martin would push the brand’s limits in innovation. Only the best of realme’s products receive the prestigious “scarab wings,” symbolizing the perfect mix of craftsmanship and design.

Matt Chapman, Head of Licensing and Merchandise at Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, welcomed the collaboration, noting that the GT 7 Dream Edition merges high performance with iconic design elements. Both brands have committed to releasing two co-branded models annually, further strengthening their partnership.

The realme GT 7 Series will officially launch on May 27th in Paris, where further details about the Dream Edition and other GT 7 models will be revealed.

For fans of both high-performance smartphones and Formula One, the realme GT 7 Dream Edition offers the best of both worlds—precision, power, and design.