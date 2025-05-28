Why Should You Consider Consistent’s New ‘Made in Bharat’ Universal Adapters for Your Home?

Consistent Infosystems, a notable player in India’s IT hardware and electronics landscape, has just rolled out its new Universal Adapter series. These adapters, introduced under the ‘Made in Bharat’ initiative, aim to deliver reliable power solutions for a range of essential electronics and surveillance systems.

Manufactured locally, these adapters are built with both safety and performance in mind. And in doing so, they contribute meaningfully to the broader ‘Made in Bharat’ vision, which is all about strengthening domestic technology production and reducing dependency on imports.

What Devices Do These Adapters Power?

The Universal Adapter series is designed with versatility at its core. These adapters can power:

DVRs (Digital Video Recorders)

NVRs (Network Video Recorders)

Security cameras

Routers

This kind of compatibility makes them a solid option for a variety of settings—whether it’s for home use or in more complex commercial installations.

Understanding the Variants and Their Uses

There are three main variants in the new adapter lineup:

2 AMP model: Best suited for lower-power, everyday electronic devices.

Best suited for lower-power, everyday electronic devices. 3 AMP model: Also tailored for low-power usage but offers a bit more flexibility.

Also tailored for low-power usage but offers a bit more flexibility. 5 AMP converter plug: Geared toward devices with slightly higher power demands.

With these choices, Consistent seems to be trying to cover a broad spectrum of use cases while ensuring stable performance.

Designed for Practicality and Safety

One thing you’ll notice right away is how compact and user-friendly the adapters are. They’re lightweight, durable, and designed to fit seamlessly into tech-heavy environments. The round conversion plug is especially noteworthy—it works well with standard Indian sockets and a wide range of devices, which makes for a cleaner, more efficient setup.

When it comes to safety, the adapters don’t skimp. They come with a suite of built-in protections:

Short circuit protection

Over voltage protection

Over current protection

Over temperature protection

These features aren’t just for show—they provide peace of mind, especially if you’re running equipment around the clock, like a security system or a home network hub.

Consistent’s Commitment to ‘Made in Bharat’

Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems, emphasized the company’s dedication to creating high-quality, reliable, and locally produced tech solutions. He noted that the new Universal Adapter series embodies their vision of aligning safety and performance with national manufacturing goals. The launch is yet another step in supporting India’s push for technological self-reliance.

What stands out here is that Consistent isn’t just pushing out another product. It’s trying to address real-world connectivity needs while anchoring its efforts in thoughtful design and reliability.

Availability and Pricing

The Universal Adapters are now available across India through Consistent’s partner network and authorized dealers. Pricing is as follows: