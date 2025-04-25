Why Your Smart TV Feels Slow and How Lumio Says It Fixes It

Do you ever feel like your smart TV is stuck in slow motion? You press a button, wait… and wait… just to open an app or switch inputs. It is a common frustration, a silent problem in many homes today. This delay takes you out of the moment, whether you are trying to catch the start of a game or just settle in for a movie night. Lumio, a new brand from Circuit House Technologies, states they built their new Vision 9 and Vision 7 smart TV series to end that “Slow TV epidemic” by being the fastest TVs in India.

Lumio designed these TVs from the ground up to focus on speed and performance, along with strong picture and sound quality. They aim to make your entertainment experience smooth and enjoyable, not a test of patience.

Speed Starts Inside

Lumio Vision TVs run on what the company calls the Flagship Boss Processor. This processor works with 3GB of DDR4 RAM. Lumio claims this combination makes the TVs significantly faster than many others available. Faster hardware means the TV boots up quicker, apps open almost instantly, and navigating menus feels smooth and responsive. They also included high-speed Wi-Fi to load 4K content without frustrating pauses.

Independent tests appear to support Lumio’s speed claims. Benchmarks comparing Lumio TVs to other popular smart TVs showed faster boot times, quicker app loading (like Netflix), and faster app installations. For example, Lumio TVs reportedly booted up in 33 seconds compared to an average of 67 seconds for competitors. Opening Netflix took 13 seconds on Lumio versus 40 seconds on average for others tested.

Picture and Sound to Match the Speed

It is not just about speed; picture and sound matter too. The Lumio Vision 9 features QD-Mini LED technology. This means it uses 1,920 tiny Mini-LEDs behind the screen, combined with a quantum dot layer. This setup allows for precise control of brightness and contrast, leading to deep black levels and bright highlights. The 55-inch Vision 9 offers a peak brightness of 900 nits, making HDR content pop.

The Vision 7 series uses QLED technology and comes in 43-, 50-, and 55-inch sizes. These models provide vibrant colors and good brightness, up to 400 nits.

Both series use Lumio’s “DOPE Display” engine, calibrated for accurate colors, covering over 100% of the DCI-P3 color space used in movie production. They also support Dolby Vision for enhanced picture quality and Dolby Atmos for immersive sound. A Quad Speaker System with larger speaker cavities on both TV series delivers richer audio straight from the TV.

Ready for Your Devices

Connecting your other devices is easy. Both Vision 9 and Vision 7 have three HDMI ports, featuring 48Gbps bandwidth. This high bandwidth is important for connecting gaming consoles or other high-performance devices. You also get three USB ports. For storing apps, the Vision 7 has 16GB of storage, and the Vision 9 has a larger 32GB.

Availability

When they first launched, Lumio Vision TVs were available for pre-order starting at ₹29,999. Early buyers placing pre-orders between April 23 and April 30 were offered a total of 3 years of warranty (2 years standard plus 1 year extra). Additional launch offers included bank discounts up to ₹2,500, No-Cost EMI, and exchange benefits for old TVs, with minimum discounts of ₹3,700 on Vision 7 and ₹6,200 on Vision 9. These offers were applicable from May 1, 2024, upon completing the payment.

Lumio is built in India by Dixon Technologies and comes with a wide service network across the country, covering over 19,000 pincodes.