Will a Mahindra Thar and ₹2 Crore Crown India’s Next Esports Legend in Pune?

Get ready, India! The stage is set in Pune for an esports showdown of epic proportions. On May 18, 2025, the Drome Arena will host the grand finale of the Indus International Tournament (IIT), where 15 elite teams will battle for a staggering ₹2 crore championship prize and the coveted title of Indus Battle Royale champion.

This isn’t just another tournament; it’s the culmination of a massive effort by SuperGaming, the minds behind the homegrown Indo-futuristic battle royale title, Indus, to unearth and elevate Indian esports talent. The IIT kicked off with a vision to build the competitive scene from the ground up, nurturing players from grassroots levels to the global stage.

Over a thousand teams initially jumped into the fray across the Homegrown, National, Powerplay, and International phases. They fought through a grueling 946 matches, showcasing incredible skill and determination. Now, only the strongest remain.

The 15 teams converging on Pune represent the pinnacle of this journey. The lineup includes formidable Indian contenders like Team Rogue, DGE, Moggers, Esports Battleground, Zero Gravity, Marcos Gaming, Likitha Esports, Heatbeast, Golden Hornet, 4Ever, Autobotz, and Blind Esports. Adding an international flavor and a test of global实力 are teams like 4Magic from Brazil and Kadiliman Esports from the Philippines.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. While ₹2 crore awaits the victorious team, the tournament also offers a dream reward for individual brilliance: the Most Valuable Player of the LAN finale drives away in a custom Mahindra Thar. Imagine the scenes – not just the glory of a national championship, but the keys to an iconic Indian vehicle. It’s a powerful statement about the potential rewards in Indian esports.

Roby John, Co-founder and CEO of SuperGaming, has a clear vision. He sees the IIT as a launchpad. “It’s about giving grassroots talent a real platform to compete, grow, and turn their passion into a profession,” John stated. SuperGaming aims for Indus to be the catalyst for a new generation of esports stars rising from every corner of India to gain global recognition.

The LAN finale in Pune promises more than just high-octane esports action. SuperGaming is pulling out all the stops to make it a landmark event for India’s gaming ecosystem. Fans and enthusiasts can expect immersive experiences, opportunities to meet their favorite creators, and live music performances, creating a festival-like atmosphere around the intense competition.

The Indus International Tournament finale is a testament to the vibrant and rapidly growing esports landscape in India. It highlights the potential for homegrown titles and provides a clear path for aspiring players to achieve their dreams on a national and international level. Pune is about to witness history in the making as these 15 teams lay it all on the line for glory, a massive prize, and the chance to become a legend.