Will AI Finally Make Your Laptop Truly Smart? ASUS Thinks So!

Imagine your laptop anticipating your needs, boosting your creativity, and safeguarding your digital life – all thanks to artificial intelligence. That future might be closer than you think, as ASUS just unveiled its latest AI-powered laptops in India: the Zenbook S16 and the Vivobook 16.

These aren’t just your regular notebooks. Packed with the brand-new AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor, ASUS is betting big on AI to redefine how we use laptops. Launched on April 8th, 2025, these machines promise a blend of sleek design, powerful performance, and next-generation AI capabilities, including support for Microsoft’s upcoming Copilot+ features.

Zenbook S16: Luxury Meets Intelligent Power

For those who crave a premium experience, the Zenbook S16 (UM5606KA) aims to impress. Its stunning 16-inch 3K 120Hz ASUS Lumina OLED display promises visuals that pop with vibrant colors and smooth motion. Crafted with a lightweight yet durable Ceraluminum chassis, this laptop is incredibly thin at just 1.1 cm and weighs a mere 1.5 kg. You get a large screen without the bulk – perfect for professionals on the move.

But it’s not just about looks. The Zenbook S16 boasts serious brains under the hood. The AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 Processor, with its dedicated AI engine (NPU) delivering up to 50 TOPS of processing power, is designed to handle AI tasks with ease. Multitasking should be a breeze with 24GB of super-fast memory and a 1TB SSD for storage.

ASUS hasn’t skimped on the extras either. A six-speaker system with Dolby Atmos aims to deliver immersive audio, while the promised 18-hour battery life** should get you through a full workday and beyond. Security is also a priority, with a Microsoft Pluton security chip and Passkeys integration to keep your data safe. Starting at ₹ 1,49,990, the Zenbook S16 positions itself as a top-tier choice for users who demand the best.

Vivobook 16: AI for Everyday Productivity

If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option without sacrificing essential features, the Vivobook 16 (M1607KA) might be your pick, starting at ₹ 75,990. This laptop features a 16-inch FHD+ display with a taller 16:10 aspect ratio, giving you more vertical screen space for documents and web Browse.

Powered by the same AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor, the Vivobook 16 also benefits from AI acceleration for enhanced productivity and improved camera and audio experiences. It comes with 16GB of RAM (expandable via a SO-DIMM slot) and a 512GB SSD.

Durability is a key feature here, as the Vivobook 16 meets US military-grade standards for toughness. It also includes AI-enhanced security features like Windows Hello facial recognition and the Microsoft Pluton security chip. A backlit ErgoSense keyboard with a dedicated Copilot key and a large touchpad aim to make everyday tasks comfortable and efficient.

What Does This Mean for You?

Arnold Su, Vice President of ASUS India, emphasizes the company’s focus on delivering “high-performance devices that are smart and easy to use.” These new laptops, he says, are “purpose-built to address the nuanced and evolving requirements of the Indian market.”

The integration of AI into these laptops could lead to some exciting possibilities. Imagine smoother video calls with AI-powered noise cancellation and background blur, smarter photo editing, and enhanced security features that learn your habits. With the upcoming Copilot+ PC features, we might see even more intelligent functionalities emerge.

Availability:

Both the Zenbook S16 and Vivobook 16 will be available through various channels in India, including ASUS Exclusive Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, and other leading offline retailers.

Are you ready for an AI-powered laptop? These new offerings from ASUS suggest that the future of computing might just be a whole lot smarter.