Will CMF Phone 2 Pro’s Shocking Leaked Price Disrupt India’s Budget Smartphone Market?

anticipation around Nothing’s CMF sub-brand is reaching a fever pitch in India. With the official launch event for the CMF Phone 2 Pro slated for April 28, details about the upcoming smartphone have been steadily emerging. While CMF by Nothing has been strategically teasing key specifications and features, a significant piece of the puzzle – the potential India pricing – appears to have surfaced online, sparking considerable discussion among tech enthusiasts and potential buyers. If the leaked figures hold true, the CMF Phone 2 Pro could be poised to make a serious splash in the competitive sub-₹25,000 segment.

Multiple reports citing a prominent tipster suggest that the CMF Phone 2 Pro could arrive with a starting price of around ₹18,999 for the base variant, expected to pack 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. A higher-tier variant, likely featuring 8GB of RAM and a more generous 256GB of storage, is tipped to be priced closer to ₹20,999. Some whispers even hint at a potential ₹1,000 bank discount at launch, which could bring the effective starting price down to an even more attractive ₹17,999.

These leaked prices, though unofficial and reportedly from a now-deleted post by the tipster, have been widely reported across various tech news outlets. The consistency in the reported figures across different platforms suggests there might be substance to the leak. However, it’s crucial to remember that these are not official prices, and the final pricing will be confirmed by CMF by Nothing at the April 28 launch event.

Comparing these rumored prices to the launch price of the first CMF Phone, which started at ₹15,999 for the 8GB/128GB model, the CMF Phone 2 Pro appears to command a slight premium. This price increase seems justifiable considering the expected upgrades the “Pro” moniker brings.

So, what exactly do these leaked prices get you? CMF by Nothing has already pulled back the curtain on several key aspects of the Phone 2 Pro, building anticipation for its arrival.

Under the hood, the CMF Phone 2 Pro is confirmed to house the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset. CMF claims this processor offers a noticeable performance boost over its predecessor, with up to a 10 percent improvement in CPU tasks and a 5 percent gain in graphics processing. The inclusion of a next-generation Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of 4.8 trillion operations per second also points towards enhanced AI features and smoother multitasking. For mobile gamers, CMF has specifically highlighted the chipset’s capability to support 120fps gameplay in popular titles like BGMI and a rapid 1000Hz touch sampling rate for more responsive interactions.

One of the most significant upgrades teased by CMF is the camera system. The Phone 2 Pro is confirmed to feature a triple camera setup on the rear. This includes a 50-megapixel main sensor with a large 1/1.57-inch size, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with a 119.5-degree field of view, and notably, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens offering 2x optical zoom. The inclusion of a telephoto lens in this price segment is particularly noteworthy, as it’s a feature often reserved for more expensive smartphones. This suggests CMF is aiming to offer a versatile photography experience to budget-conscious users.

On the display front, while not officially confirmed by CMF as of yet, multiple leaks point towards a vibrant 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. An AMOLED display at this potential price point would be a strong offering, promising deep blacks and vivid colors.

Powering the device is expected to be a substantial 5000mAh battery, a standard capacity in this segment, which should provide ample power for a full day of use. The phone is also rumored to support 33W fast charging, allowing for quick top-ups.

In terms of software, the CMF Phone 2 Pro will reportedly run on Android 15 with Nothing OS 3.1 layered on top. This promises a clean and user-friendly interface, a hallmark of Nothing’s software approach. CMF has also committed to providing three years of software updates and six years of security updates, offering a good level of future-proofing.

Adding a unique touch, the CMF Phone 2 Pro will inherit the “Essential Key” and “Essential Space” feature first seen on the Nothing Phone (3a) series. The Essential Key is a dedicated side button that provides quick access to the Essential Space, an AI-powered hub for organizing and accessing frequently used items like screenshots, voice notes, and images. This feature aims to streamline workflow and enhance user convenience through intelligent organization.

Design-wise, teasers from CMF indicate a continuation of the brand’s distinctive aesthetic with a dual-tone finish on the back panel. There are also hints of potentially interchangeable back panels, a feature present on the original CMF Phone, allowing for a degree of personalization. The phone is expected to maintain a relatively slim and lightweight profile. Interestingly, CMF has also confirmed that the Phone 2 Pro will include a charger and a transparent case in the box in India, a welcome inclusion in a market where many manufacturers are moving away from bundling these accessories.

The leaked prices place the CMF Phone 2 Pro in a highly competitive segment, going head-to-head with established players offering devices with strong specifications. If the ₹18,999 starting price is accurate, the Phone 2 Pro with its Dimensity 7300 Pro, triple camera setup including a telephoto lens, AMOLED display, and unique software features like Essential Space, could present a compelling alternative to current offerings. The potential for a bank discount further sweetens the deal.

However, the deleted nature of the original leak serves as a reminder to treat these prices as speculative until the official launch. The actual pricing could be slightly different, which could impact its competitive positioning.

The April 28 launch event will be crucial. Not only will it officially reveal the pricing, but it will also provide a complete picture of all the features and capabilities of the CMF Phone 2 Pro. The success of the Phone 2 Pro in India will ultimately depend on how well its overall package of performance, features, and confirmed price resonates with consumers in this price-sensitive market. Will the leaked prices prove accurate and position the CMF Phone 2 Pro as a true disruptor? We won’t have to wait long to find out.