Will realme’s New GT 7 Series and Buds Air 7 Pro Redefine Your Tech Experience Starting Today?

realme, a name that’s carved a solid niche among tech-savvy Indian youth, just kicked off the first sale for its latest GT 7 Series smartphones and the realme Buds Air 7 Pro. The sale went live today, May 30, 2025, at 12 PM IST. These new releases, unveiled earlier this week, are loaded with modern design updates, raw processing power, and intelligent AI integrations—an attempt, perhaps, to shift expectations for what flagship tech should offer in 2025.

realme GT 7: A Powerhouse with a 7000mAh Battery Let’s start with the centerpiece of the launch, the realme GT 7. This phone targets power users who need both stamina and speed. It sports a massive 7000mAh “Titan Battery,” and yes, it’s paired with 120W Ultra Charge technology. That means you’re looking at a 50% charge in about 14 minutes—practically a coffee break—and a full charge in just 40. And it’s not just marketing fluff: the GT 7 is the world’s first smartphone to earn TÜV Rheinland’s 5-Star Battery Certification, which adds a good dose of credibility.

At the heart of the GT 7 is India’s debut of the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chip. Along with it comes an IceSense Graphene back panel, which sounds fancy but essentially helps with heat dissipation—particularly useful during gaming or multitasking marathons.

Interestingly, realme also rolled out something called “AI Planner,” a smart scheduler you can trigger with a simple double-tap. For shutterbugs and vloggers, the GT 7 includes a Sony IMX906 camera sensor and, quite notably, the world’s first 4K Underwater Video Mode. Its 6.78-inch AMOLED Pro-Esports Display peaks at a blazing 6000 nits brightness. Oh, and it’s IP69 rated for water and dust resistance, which adds some peace of mind if you’re clumsy like me.

You get choices too. The base model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at ₹34,999. There are also 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB configurations available if you need more headroom.

realme GT 7T: Accessible Performance Alongside the flagship, there’s the realme GT 7T. Think of it as the younger sibling that shares the family DNA. It comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 8400-MAX chip, a solid performer by any standard. The GT 7T retains the 7000mAh battery, the 120W charging speeds, the AI Planner, and even that same cooling tech.

This model is clearly built to democratize premium experiences, offering a lower entry point for users who want cutting-edge features without splurging. It’s available in three configurations: 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB, starting at ₹28,999.

One of the more exciting aspects of both the GT 7 and GT 7T is the integration of Google’s Gemini AI. This is the first time these devices are featuring Gemini AI in this segment. Features like AI Translator, AI Eraser 2.0, and AI Tools 2.0 come baked in, aimed at boosting your productivity, creativity, or just helping you breeze through daily tasks a little faster.

realme Buds Air 7 Pro: AI and Audio Together Now, moving on to audio. The realme Buds Air 7 Pro aren’t just a sideshow; they bring some serious innovation. These earbuds are the first in their category to include the Gemini AI Assistant. That means live voice translation, a face-to-face interpreter mode, and other intelligent voice features right in your ear.

In terms of sound, you’re getting 53dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), dual DAC drivers, and Hi-Res certification—a solid combo whether you’re commuting, working out, or just trying to tune out. Battery life is generous too: up to 48 hours with the charging case.

Aesthetically, they stand out. The Buds Air 7 Pro feature aviation-grade aluminum—a first in their segment. Color choices include Glory Beige, Fiery Red, Racing Green, and Metallic Grey. The first two use a faux-leather plastic finish, while the latter pair are crafted from a full-aluminum body. Prices start at ₹4,999.

realme GT 7 Dream Edition: A Special Collaboration And then there’s the realme GT 7 Dream Edition—a flashy, special-edition collaboration with the Aston Martin Formula One Team. It comes dressed in Aston Martin Racing Green with an engraved Silver Wings emblem and even collector’s edition accessories. It’s offered in a beefy 16GB RAM + 512GB storage combo, priced at ₹49,999. First sales begin June 13, 2025.

Altogether, this lineup suggests a focused strategy from realme: combining robust performance, AI innovations, and bold design elements to appeal to a wide audience. Whether you’re a power user, a casual buyer, or just someone who appreciates sleek tech, there’s something here worth checking out.