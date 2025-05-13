Will These Leadership Shifts Catapult Tech Mahindra to the Top?

Tech Mahindra, a big name in the tech consulting and digital solutions world, just announced some major changes at the top. In a move signaling a strong push for growth in key global markets, the company has elevated two long-time leaders to new, critical roles.

Manish Mangal, a veteran with over 27 years in the telecom industry, is now the Head of Americas Communications Business. This is a significant promotion, placing him in charge of a market Tech Mahindra considers crucial for its future. His past experience in driving advancements in 5G, AI, and cloud technologies suggests a strategic focus on these cutting-edge areas within the Americas. Before this, Mangal served as Chief Technology Officer for the Telecom Business and Global Business Head for Network Services at Tech Mahindra. His deep understanding of the sector could be a game-changer for the company’s growth in this region.

On another front, Sahil Dhawan has been appointed as the Head of India, Middle East, and Africa (IMEA) Business. This region is also strategically important for Tech Mahindra’s long-term ambitions. Dhawan’s background includes leading global sales, delivery, solutions, and alliances for the company’s Enterprise Applications portfolio. His customer-focused approach and broad experience are expected to accelerate business expansion and strengthen relationships with clients across various industries in the IMEA region.

Mohit Joshi, the CEO and Managing Director of Tech Mahindra, expressed confidence in these appointments, highlighting Mangal’s and Dhawan’s consistent impact and leadership. He believes their new roles reflect the company’s dedication to strengthening strategies tailored to specific markets.

For Mangal, leading the Americas Communications business at this pivotal time in the telecom industry presents a significant opportunity. He voiced his commitment to building on existing strengths and delivering advanced solutions that help clients navigate the evolving world of connectivity.

Dhawan also shared his enthusiasm for his new role, emphasizing the significant potential of the IMEA regions. He aims to foster sustained growth, improve client engagement, and provide innovative solutions that cater to the unique demands of these markets.

These leadership elevations come as Tech Mahindra intensifies its strategic focus on delivering integrated, AI-first, and platform-led solutions. The company’s overarching growth strategy centers on empowering businesses worldwide with the speed, scale, and intelligence needed to thrive in today’s increasingly digital economy. By placing experienced leaders like Mangal and Dhawan in charge of key regions, Tech Mahindra appears to be making a bold move to solidify its position and drive significant market growth. Will their expertise be the key to unlocking new levels of success for the company? Only time will tell, but the market will be watching closely.