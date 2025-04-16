Will Your Next Earbuds Say Made in India? You Won’t Believe Who’s Making Them!

Imagine picking up your brand-new smartwatch or slipping in your favorite earbuds, knowing they were crafted right here in India. Sounds exciting, doesn’t it? Well, this could soon become a reality for millions of young Indians, thanks to a significant collaboration in the tech world.

realme, a smartphone brand deeply popular among India’s youth, just announced a powerful partnership with Optiemus Electronics Ltd. (OEL). Their mission? To manufacture realme’s next-generation AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) products right on Indian soil. This move isn’t just about making gadgets; it’s a bold step that aims to strengthen India’s manufacturing muscle and fully support the government’s ambitious ‘Make in India’ initiative.

For those unfamiliar, the ‘Make in India’ campaign encourages companies to manufacture their products in India, boosting the local economy and creating jobs. realme’s decision to join hands with OEL strongly reflects this vision.

What does this mean for you?

For starters, realme plans to produce its entire range of AIoT products in India. This includes the gadgets you love and use every day: earphones, smartwatches, and even tablets. The production is set to kick off this year with popular products like the realme Buds T200 series, realme Buds Wireless series, and realme Buds Air series. These will soon be rolling off local production lines.

But the commitment doesn’t stop there. realme is also actively working towards sourcing most of the crucial components within India. Think about things like PCBAs (printed circuit board assemblies), batteries, mechanics, cables, and chargers – realme wants to get them made in India too. This strengthens the entire local supply chain, making the manufacturing process more self-reliant.

More than just manufacturing: Jobs and Global Ambitions

This partnership isn’t just about making products for Indian consumers. realme has bigger plans. They are exploring opportunities to export these ‘Made-in-India’ AIoT products to global markets. This could position India as a major hub for not just manufacturing, but also for innovation and production in the tech sector.

Together, realme and OEL have set an ambitious target: to manufacture a whopping 5 million AIoT devices every year. This massive production scale is also expected to generate over 2,000 new employment opportunities in India. This will undoubtedly provide a significant boost to the local economy and create a skilled workforce ready for high-quality, large-scale production.

The first step: Cutting-edge earbuds made in India

The collaboration is already showing results. Production has begun for the realme Buds T200 Lite. These aren’t just any earbuds; they are equipped with advanced features like Dual Mic AI Deep Call Noise Cancellation, powered by DNN voice recognition technology, promising crystal-clear calls even in noisy environments. The fact that such advanced products are now being made in India is a testament to the growing capabilities of the local manufacturing ecosystem.

What realme and Optiemus have to say:

A realme spokesperson expressed their excitement about the partnership, highlighting India’s dynamic market for AI-enabled devices. They emphasized that this collaboration will help them cater to the growing domestic demand and reinforces their commitment to the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India) initiative. They also see this as an opportunity to expand their global presence through the world-class manufacturing capabilities being established in India.

Mr. Ashok Gupta, Chairman of Optiemus Group, shared his enthusiasm, stating that they believe in realme’s philosophy of “Make it real.” He pointed out how the fusion of AI and IoT is making hearable, wearable products, and power devices smarter and more valuable. He affirmed OEL’s commitment to shaping electronics manufacturing in India, generating jobs, and contributing to the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat.’

A win for India’s tech future:

This partnership between realme and Optiemus Electronics is a significant step towards making India a global powerhouse in electronics manufacturing. It promises more jobs, a stronger economy, and the pride of using locally made, cutting-edge technology. So, the next time you’re looking for a new pair of earbuds or a smartwatch, remember that it might just be ‘Made in India’, bringing a smile to your face and a boost to the nation.