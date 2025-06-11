News

Windows 11 Start Menu: Your Desktop Just Got a Shocking New Look!

Discover Microsoft's redesigned Windows 11 Start Menu with scrollable views, adaptive sizing, and new personalization options.

Srishti Gulati
By Srishti Gulati
7 Min Read
Windows 11 Start Menu

Microsoft is shaking things up in the Dev Channel with a substantial update to the Windows 11 Start menu. The changes, which many users first spotted in April preview builds and were confirmed in May, aim to overhaul the way we navigate our desktops. Among the most notable updates? A scrollable interface, dynamic scaling across devices, and deeper customization tools. It’s a clear response to long-standing feedback about the Start menu’s limitations—and a move toward a more fluid, adaptable user experience.

Contents
Key Takeaways:A Single, Scrollable View for All Your AppsControl Over Your Digital Space: New Customization OptionsConnecting Your Devices: Phone Link IntegrationA More Personal Lock Screen and Gaming AccessThe Bigger Picture: A User-Driven Approach

Key Takeaways:

  • The Start menu now supports a scrollable view for easier navigation.
  • Layout adapts dynamically to screen size, displaying more content on larger displays.
  • Users can turn off the “Recommended” section to declutter their menu.
  • Two new views—Category and Grid—offer different ways to arrange apps.
  • A new “Phone Link” shortcut improves mobile integration.
  • Lock screen widgets can now be customized and reorganized.
  • Gamepad keyboard support enables PIN sign-in with a controller.

For years, the Windows Start menu has been that go-to launchpad for apps, files, and system settings. With Windows 11, Microsoft tried to simplify things—but that minimalism didn’t land well with everyone. The old layout, which split “Pinned” and “All Apps” into separate areas, meant extra clicks and a bit too much bouncing around. With this new update, Microsoft is clearly trying to tighten the experience, making it easier—and honestly, more pleasant—to get to what you need.

A Single, Scrollable View for All Your Apps

Probably the first thing you’ll notice is the scrollable layout. Gone are the days of hopping between separate sections just to find that one app buried in your list. Now, it’s all right there in one place. You scroll, you find, you launch. Simple.

This also saves time for users juggling lots of apps. Instead of clicking back and forth, the full app list lives within the main menu. It may seem like a small shift, but it genuinely changes the rhythm of how you use your desktop.

What’s more, the Start menu now scales based on your display size. On a large screen? You might see up to eight columns of pinned apps, six recommended items, and four category columns. On a smaller device, the layout shrinks accordingly—six pinned, four recommendations, three categories. It’s smart scaling, basically, and it makes the interface feel like it belongs, no matter what device you’re on.

Control Over Your Digital Space: New Customization Options

Customization gets a meaningful boost, too. One of the more satisfying changes is the ability to disable the “Recommended” section. That part of the menu has always been divisive—it shows your recent files and apps, which some find helpful, but others just see it as digital clutter. Now, if you’re in the latter camp, you can just turn it off.

With that gone, there’s more room for what matters: your pinned apps. And the visual simplicity that comes with a cleaner Start menu shouldn’t be underestimated. It just feels better.

Two fresh layout modes round out the personalization options. “Category View” groups apps by type, much like you see in app stores or mobile libraries. Think: Productivity, Entertainment, and so on. Then there’s “Grid View,” which organizes everything alphabetically but spreads it out more visually across the screen. Importantly, Windows remembers your preference, so whichever view you choose will stick the next time you open the menu.

Another thoughtful touch: the new “Phone Link” button, tucked right next to the Search bar. It’s a small addition, but it has big implications for cross-device use. Whether you’re on Android or iOS, tapping this shortcut brings up tools to manage your connected phone—like messaging, notifications, even transferring files.

You can expand or collapse phone content without digging through menus, which makes bouncing between your desktop and mobile feel a little more seamless. It’s another sign that Microsoft is really leaning into the idea of an interconnected digital ecosystem.

A More Personal Lock Screen and Gaming Access

The lock screen also gets some love. You can now tweak which widgets appear there—adding, removing, or rearranging things like Weather, Sports, Watchlist, and Traffic. It might sound like a small touch, but it helps make even the login experience feel more tailored.

And for gamers or anyone using a handheld PC, there’s a new gamepad keyboard. Basically, it lets you sign in using a controller and a PIN. Handy for devices like the ROG Ally, or really any Xbox-style portable. It’s a niche but welcome feature that shows Microsoft is thinking about the broader landscape of device usage.

The Bigger Picture: A User-Driven Approach

What’s interesting here is that these changes aren’t just surface-level tweaks. They reflect a real effort by Microsoft to listen to its community—especially its Windows Insider testers—and roll out meaningful improvements.

This isn’t about change for change’s sake. It’s about making Windows 11 feel more natural, more adaptable, and ultimately more in tune with how people use their computers today. Scrollable menus, adaptive layouts, and deeper customization all point toward one thing: user control.

For now, the update is limited to the Dev Channel, meaning only early testers are seeing it. But assuming all goes smoothly, these features will make their way to everyone else in the coming months. When they do, the Start menu might finally feel like it’s caught up with the needs—and expectations—of modern users.

Android 16 is HERE: Is Your Pixel Ready for the Biggest Update Yet?
Starlink Arrives: Why Axis Capital Says It Won’t Disrupt India’s Broadband Giants
Vodafone Idea Shares Surge: What’s Behind Bengaluru’s New 5G Buzz?
Finally! Apple CarPlay Update Keeps Navigation on Screen During Calls
Beyond Budget: Itel’s Zeno 5G — AI Powerhouse Under Rs.10,000?
TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySrishti Gulati
Follow:
Srishti, with an MA in New Media from AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia, has 6 years of experience. Her focus on breaking tech news keeps readers informed and engaged, earning her multiple mentions in online tech news roundups. Her dedication to journalism and knack for uncovering stories make her an invaluable member of the team.
Previous Article Apple CarPlay Update Keeps Navigation on Screen During Calls Finally! Apple CarPlay Update Keeps Navigation on Screen During Calls
Next Article Vodafone Idea Shares Surge Vodafone Idea Shares Surge: What’s Behind Bengaluru’s New 5G Buzz?
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Ergonomic PULSE and NOVA Wired Mouse
Consistent Unveils Game-Changing Ergonomic Mice: Are Your Hands Ready for PULSE and NOVA?
By Vishal Jain
nothing
Nothing Ignites June with Now or Nothing Sale: Deep Discounts on Phones, Buds, and Chargers
By Mahak Aggarwal
RTX 50-series gaming laptops
ASUS Levels Up Gaming: Entry-Level RTX Arrives with TUF and ROG Lineup
By Aditi Sharma
What is vivo Ignite? Meet the 19 Teen Brains Redefining India's Future
What is vivo Ignite? Meet the 19 Teen Brains Redefining India’s Future
By Vishal Jain
Motorola Edge 60: A New Benchmark in India's Smartphone Market
Motorola Edge 60: A New Benchmark in India’s Smartphone Market
By Gauri
Nothing Phone 3 Price in India Leaked Ahead of July 1 Launch
Nothing Phone 3 Price in India Leaked Ahead of July 1 Launch: What Secrets Does It Hold?
By Aditi Sharma

You Might also Like