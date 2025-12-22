Winter Cleaning Tips and Checklist: Preparing Your Home for the Cozy Season

As temperatures dip and we settle indoors to enjoy the cozy comfort of winter, our homes become the spaces where we spend the most time. It’s the ideal time for a reset, to declutter, deep clean, and build a healthier environment that keeps the winter’s chill and pollution at bay.

A true ‘Winter Reset’ is more than just about switching to warmer linens or lighting scented candles. It’s about refreshing your surroundings and taking small, mindful steps so your home stays clean, cozy, and safe all season long. Tom Bishop, Design and Development Engineer at Dyson shares practical ways to prepare your home for the colder months ahead.

Declutter and Organize

A new season means a fresh start. Decluttering reduces surfaces where dust settles and helps improve airflow. Begin by sorting through your belongings and removing items you no longer use. Store summer fabrics and bring out warmer ones like rugs, blankets, and quilts. Don’t skip closed storage spaces – under-bed compartments, wardrobes, and drawers are dust magnets. A Dyson cord-free vacuum helps reach every nook and cranny.

Deep Clean Floors and Surfaces

With windows shut against the cold, dust and allergens build up quickly. Deep cleaning before winter minimises indoor pollutants. Sweeping and dusting just shifts dust around, but vacuuming, especially top-down, captures it for good. Dyson cord-free vacuums come with multiple attachments, making detailed cleaning simple. The Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine™ cordless vacuum reveals hidden dust with laser precision and washes hard floors for an even deeper clean.

Clean Neglected Spots

Neglected spots like mattresses, walls, lamps, bathroom cabinets, and ceilings often go unnoticed during cleaning, yet they harbour dust mites, bacteria, and other particles that can trigger allergies. It’s crucial to include these areas in your cleaning routine to effectively eliminate allergens from your home. Dyson’s anti-tangle hair screw tool and crevice tool helps to tackle many such neglected spots including the mattress, couch, pet bed etc.

Freshen Up Upholstery and Bedding

During winter, soft furnishings like mattresses, cushions, and sofas attract and trap dust mites and allergens. Regular cleaning of these areas helps maintain a hygienic and comfortable indoor environment. Use dedicated tools—Dyson’s hair screw tool lifts long hair and debris from upholstery, with no tangling. Clean and rotate mattresses, and wash duvets and blankets for freshness.

Focus on Air Quality

Air pollution peaks across Indian cities during winter as temperatures drop and wind movement slows. With windows closed to keep out the chill, pollutants such as PM2.5, nitrogen dioxide, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) tend to build up indoors. Dyson’s latest purifiers, the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx and Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP1, are engineered to deliver cleaner air and year-round comfort. They capture 99.95% of pollutants as small as 0.1 microns and uniquely reduce nitrogen dioxide, a key urban pollutant.

Schedule regular maintenance

Regular cleaning, monthly or quarterly, makes winter chores more manageable. Staying on top of dust and allergens ensures your home remains fresh and welcoming.

Resetting your home for winter isn’t just practical. It sets the mood for the cozy months ahead. With Dyson technology, you can tackle dust, allergens, and pollution confidently, creating a space that’s cleaner and healthier for you and your family. Make the winter reset routine part of your lifestyle, and let comfort, wellbeing, and peace of mind take centre stage all season long.

Article By: Tom Bishop

Tom joined Dyson in 2021 as a Dyson Institute of Engineering and Technology student, where he spent his four years of undergraduate studies working on real life projects alongside Dyson’s global engineering, research, and technology teams. He started in New Product Development for Robots and also rotated through product verification, floorcare research, and wearables before moving into app development and digital features. Today, Tom works across the Environmental Care (EC) category on future projects, defining digital feature requirements such as Do Not Disturb and owning the EC digital feature roadmap.