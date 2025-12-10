News

XElectron Launches ARZOPA Portable Monitors in India

By Shweta Bansal
6 Min Read
XElectron Launches ARZOPA Portable Monitors in India

XElectron has rolled out its ARZOPA series of portable monitors in the Indian market, and I think this launch might resonate with a wide range of users, especially those who often feel limited by a single screen. The company has positioned these displays for students, professionals, and perhaps even frequent travelers who like keeping their setups flexible. Gamers, too, get something tailored for them.

Contents

The series arrives in four screen sizes, including 14-inch, 15.6-inch, 16.1-inch, and 17.3-inch options. All of them come with a metal body design that feels purposely crafted for durability while staying light enough to slip into a backpack without much thought. It is the kind of design where you can tell portability was a deliberate priority rather than an afterthought.

Display and Design Features

Each ARZOPA model features a Full HD IPS panel at 1920 × 1080 resolution. The IPS layer offers a wide 178-degree viewing angle, which does make a noticeable difference when you are sharing the screen or adjusting your seating position. Colors hold up fairly well even from the sides, something that often goes overlooked in portable displays.

The ultra slim metal frame keeps things compact enough for anyone moving between offices, campus spaces, or cafés. I found the built in metal kickstand especially practical. It lets you angle the screen in a way that feels natural whether you are working at a desk or setting up a temporary workstation somewhere less ideal. The monitors can serve as a second laptop display, a larger screen for smartphones, or, as many users might prefer, a dedicated panel for gaming consoles.

Connectivity and Performance

One thing XElectron has tried to keep simple is connectivity. These monitors support plug and play use, so there is no need to install drivers or hunt for software. Dual USB C ports and a Mini HDMI port cover most typical setups, including PCs, Macs, Android phones, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles. It feels like the brand wanted to remove as many setup hurdles as possible.

Most models run at a standard 60 Hz refresh rate, which is perfectly adequate for productivity tasks or media viewing. However, the lineup does include one performance oriented variant. The 16.1 inch gaming model offers a 144 Hz refresh rate that can deliver smoother motion and reduced blur during action heavy gameplay. It is a focused addition but one that might matter a great deal if you value responsiveness. Integrated speakers across all models handle basic audio needs for calls or videos, although external speakers will still likely provide a more immersive experience.

Official Statement and Availability

Mr. Gagan Sharma, Managing Director of XElectron, highlighted that the goal behind the ARZOPA launch is to offer display hardware that fits more naturally into evolving workflows. He emphasized how users today often need screens that connect easily and travel without complication, which seems consistent with the lightweight, driver free direction of the series.

The ARZOPA portable monitors are now available in India through Amazon and select offline retail partners. Buyers receive a one year warranty as part of the purchase, which is fairly standard but reassuring nonetheless.

Pricing List

  • 14 inch model: Rs 10,790
  • 15.6 inch model: Rs 11,499
  • 16.1 inch model (60 Hz): Rs 12,999
  • 16.1 inch model (144 Hz): Rs 15,999
  • 17.3 inch model: Rs 15,999

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: Do I need to install drivers to use the XElectron ARZOPA monitor?

A1: No, these monitors are plug and play. You can connect them to your device using the included cables, and they will work immediately without extra software.

Q2: Can I power the monitor directly from my laptop?

A2: Yes, if your laptop has a fully functional USB C port that supports both power and video, a single cable can power the monitor while transmitting the display signal.

Q3: Is the 144 Hz refresh rate available on all sizes?

A3: No, the 144 Hz refresh rate is exclusive to the specific 16.1 inch gaming variant. The other models operate at 60 Hz.

Q4: Does the monitor have its own battery?

A4: No, the ARZOPA series does not include an internal battery. They draw power from a connected device or an external adapter.

Q5: Can I connect this monitor to my smartphone?

A5: Yes, if your smartphone supports USB C video output (DP Alt Mode), you can mirror or extend your phone’s screen to the monitor.

Google Launches AI Plus Plan in India Starting at Rs 399 Per Month
realme P4x and Watch 5 Go on Sale in India with Aggressive Introductory Pricing
POCO Launches C85 5G in India With 6000mAh Battery Starting at ₹10,999
5 Essential Features Small Businesses Need in Laptops for 2026
Samsung launches One UI 8.5 beta for Galaxy S25 users in India
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByShweta Bansal
Follow:
An MA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and 7 years in tech journalism, Shweta focuses on AI and IoT. Her work, particularly on women's roles in tech, has garnered attention in both national and international tech forums. Her insightful articles, featured in leading tech publications, blend complex tech trends with engaging narratives.
Previous Article realme P4x and Watch 5 Go on Sale in India with Aggressive Introductory Pricing realme P4x and Watch 5 Go on Sale in India with Aggressive Introductory Pricing
Next Article Google Launches AI Plus Plan in India Starting at Rs 399 Per Month Google Launches AI Plus Plan in India Starting at Rs 399 Per Month
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

Lava Agni 4 5G
Lava Agni 4 5G Review: Is This the Best Budget 5G Phone in 2025?
By Hardik Mitra
Boult Mustang Thunder Review: 70-Hour Battery and Mustang Style on a Budget
Boult Mustang Thunder Review: 70-Hour Battery and Mustang Style on a Budget
OnePlus 15 Review: A New Champion of Battery Life
OnePlus 15 Review: A New Champion of Battery Life
Tempt Elite 30W
Tempt Elite 30W GaN Charger Review: Fast Charging Gets Affordable
By Hardik Mitra
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Long-Term Review
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Long-Term Review: Still the Best Android Phone of 2025!

Latest News

Videonetics Outlines Expanded AI Video Safety Vision at Partner Connect 2025 in Mumbai
Videonetics Outlines Expanded AI Video Safety Vision at Partner Connect 2025 in Mumbai
By Swayam Malhotra
ControlZ Launches Repair Service Offering Affordable OEM-Grade Fixes in India
ControlZ Launches Repair Service Offering Affordable OEM-Grade Fixes in India
By Hardik Mitra
Portronics Launches Zaptor.
Portronics Launches Zaptor Car Inverter in India with 200W Output at ₹2,499
By Hardik Mitra
Consistent Infosystems Launches VELOX WiFi 6 Wireless 4G Router in India
Consistent Infosystems Launches VELOX WiFi 6 Wireless 4G Router in India
By Aditi Sharma
Realme 16 Pro Series India Launch Date Tipped in New Leak: Telephoto Lens, 7,000mAh Battery Revealed
Realme 16 Pro Series India Launch Date Leaked With 7000mAh Battery
By Lakshmi Narayanan
Xiaomi India and YouWeCan Extend Breast Cancer Screening Drive to Reach 60,000 More Women
Xiaomi India and YouWeCan Extend Breast Cancer Screening Drive to Reach 60,000 More Women
By Shweta Bansal

You Might also Like