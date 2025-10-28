XElectron Launches iProjector 1 Plus and iProjector 2 Plus with High Brightness and Smart Auto Features

XElectron, one of India’s steadily rising consumer electronics and smart home brands, has expanded its LED projector lineup with two new additions: the iProjector 1 Plus and iProjector 2 Plus. Both models are designed to make large-screen entertainment and presentations more accessible and enjoyable, combining high brightness, Full HD clarity, and clever automation that simplifies setup.

These projectors are built for versatility, featuring Native Full HD (1920 × 1080 pixels) resolution with support for up to 4K input. At around 2.9 kg, they’re fairly lightweight and easy to move from one room to another, which makes them suitable for both home and office use.

Key Takeaways

XElectron launches iProjector 1 Plus (₹15,990) and iProjector 2 Plus (₹17,990) in India

Both feature Native Full HD (1080p) resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate

iProjector 2 Plus comes with AI-powered Auto Focus, Auto Obstacle Avoidance, and Auto Screen Alignment

The iProjector 2 Plus offers 20,000 lumens brightness and a 10,000:1 contrast ratio

Connectivity includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, and USB ports

iProjector 2 Plus: Smart, Bright, and Effortless

The iProjector 2 Plus is the more feature-rich model of the two, offering 20,000 lumens brightness and a 10,000:1 contrast ratio, which together help deliver crisp visuals even on larger projection surfaces—up to 300 inches.

What really stands out, though, are its AI-driven automatic adjustment features, designed to make setup almost effortless:

Auto Focus: Instantly sharpens the image for perfect clarity.

Auto Obstacle Avoidance: Detects and adjusts to objects on the wall, like photo frames or switches, without you lifting a finger.

Auto Screen Alignment: Automatically squares the image so it aligns neatly with the wall or screen surface.

It even includes a built-in Bluetooth speaker, ensuring the visuals are matched with clear, rich audio—handy for quick movie nights or presentations without extra equipment.

iProjector 1 Plus: Practical, Clear, and Affordable

The iProjector 1 Plus focuses on essential performance and value. It delivers 18,000 lumens brightness and includes Auto Screen Alignment, but instead of full automation, it uses a Remote Focus feature. This gives you manual control over focus through the remote, allowing for fine-tuned adjustments without physically touching the projector.

It supports both 16:9 and 4:3 aspect ratios, accommodating various media types. Like its sibling, it uses an LCD projection engine with LED display technology, providing longer lamp life and consistent color output. The 60 Hz refresh rate ensures smooth motion for video playback and gaming.

Connectivity and Versatility

Both projectors are built with modern connectivity in mind. They come with integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.4, allowing easy wireless streaming from smartphones, tablets, or laptops. For wired connections, there are HDMI and USB ports, making them compatible with everything from gaming consoles to set-top boxes and external drives.

This flexibility makes the iProjector series practical not only for home theaters but also for office meetings and classroom environments.

Brand Statement

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Gagan Sharma, Managing Director of XElectron, said the company’s focus is to merge smart connectivity with powerful visuals.

“These models combine modern design with real functionality: auto adjustment, high brightness, and intuitive controls that fit every environment,”

he noted, highlighting the brand’s commitment to delivering both value and reliable performance.

Pricing and Availability

Both projectors are now available for purchase in India:

XElectron iProjector 1 Plus (Remote Focus): ₹15,990

XElectron iProjector 2 Plus (Auto Focus): ₹17,990

Customers can find them on Amazon, Flipkart, and XElectron’s official website. Each projector includes a one-year nationwide warranty along with dedicated after-sales support across India.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What’s the benefit of higher brightness in the iProjector 2 Plus?

With 20,000 lumens, the iProjector 2 Plus delivers a noticeably brighter and clearer image than the 1 Plus, which has 18,000 lumens. This makes it better suited for larger rooms or spaces with some ambient light, where image visibility is crucial even during the day.

2. What does Auto Obstacle Avoidance do?

It’s a smart feature that automatically detects any obstructions—like wall décor or switches—on the projection surface and adjusts the image size and position to avoid them. The result is a properly framed, unobstructed picture.

3. Can I stream directly from my phone or laptop?

Yes, both models support wireless streaming via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, allowing you to mirror screens or connect wireless audio devices. They also include HDMI and USB ports for wired connectivity.

4. Is the iProjector 1 Plus a true 4K projector?

Not exactly. It has a Native Full HD (1920 × 1080) resolution but supports up to 4K input playback. That means it can accept a 4K signal and downscale it for display at 1080p, maintaining sharpness while keeping the price accessible.