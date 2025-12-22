Xiaomi 17 Ultra China Launch Set for December 25 with Starry Sky Green Design

Xiaomi has officially confirmed that its next top-tier flagship, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, will launch in China on December 25, 2025. The announcement came through the company’s verified social media channels earlier this week, setting the stage for what Xiaomi is positioning as a major upgrade in its Ultra lineup. The phone will be unveiled at the Xiaomi x Leica Imaging Strategic Cooperation Upgrade event, scheduled for 7 PM local time in China, which translates to 4:30 PM IST.

As the successor to the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, the new model arrives with a noticeably refined exterior and a distinctive Starry Sky Green colourway that Xiaomi seems particularly proud of. According to Lu Weibing, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is the thinnest Ultra device the brand has ever produced, measuring just 8.29mm. That may sound like a small difference on paper, but in the hand, especially for a camera-focused phone, it likely makes a real impact.

Key Takeaways

Launch Date: Official China debut on December 25, 2025, at 7 PM local time.

Design: Large circular camera module, flat 2D display, and a slim 8.29mm profile.

New Colour: Starry Sky Green finish using mineral particles for a subtle shimmering effect.

Camera System: Triple rear cameras with a 1-inch main sensor and a 200MP periscope lens.

Hardware: Powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset with a 6,800mAh battery.

Refined Design and Starry Sky Green Edition

At first glance, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra sticks close to the visual identity established by its predecessor. The large circular camera island remains, which has almost become a signature for Xiaomi’s Ultra phones. That said, there are some meaningful refinements. This time, the rear module houses three primary camera units instead of four, a change that appears to free up space for more specialized sensors and perhaps better internal layout.

The Starry Sky Green edition stands out more the longer you look at it. Xiaomi says the finish uses mineral particles embedded into the back panel, creating a texture that catches light in a way that resembles a night sky. It is subtle rather than flashy, and I think that restraint works well for a phone that is clearly aimed at professionals and photography enthusiasts.

Another notable shift is the display. Xiaomi has moved away from the quad-curved panels seen on earlier Ultra models and opted for a large flat 2D screen instead. Some users will probably welcome this change, especially those who prefer fewer accidental touches. On the right side, the phone features segmented and circular volume buttons, which feels like a small nod to classic smartphone designs. Despite the heavy camera hardware, Xiaomi has still managed to slim things down, and the result is a device that looks more balanced and, perhaps, easier to live with day to day.

Advanced Leica Imaging and Core Specs

The partnership with Leica enters a new phase with the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, described by both companies as a deeper level of strategic co-creation. One of the headline features is the introduction of a Leica APO-certified telephoto lens, marking the first time this certification has appeared on a smartphone. The goal here is clear: reduce colour fringing and improve overall clarity, particularly in challenging lighting conditions.

The main camera uses a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50X 1-inch sensor with an f/1.67 aperture, which should deliver strong performance in both daylight and low-light scenarios. Alongside it is a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, rounding out a triple-camera setup that is clearly tuned for versatility rather than sheer sensor count.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm. To keep everything running smoothly, Xiaomi has included a sizeable 6,800mAh battery. Charging support is equally ambitious, with 100W wired fast charging and 80W wireless charging, figures that place it firmly at the top end of the market.

Expected India Availability

Although the initial launch is limited to China, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra has already surfaced on international certification platforms such as the Federal Communications Commission. Based on Xiaomi’s past release patterns, it seems likely that the phone will reach India around March 2026. This timeline also loosely aligns with the period when many global flagships are announced, so the timing makes sense, even if Xiaomi has not confirmed it yet.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the price of Xiaomi 17 Ultra in India?

A1: Official pricing has not been announced. However, early reports suggest a noticeable price increase compared to previous models, driven by higher memory costs and premium camera components. The expected price is above Rs 1.10 lakh in India.

Q2: Does the Xiaomi 17 Ultra have a curved screen?

A2: No. Xiaomi has confirmed that the 17 Ultra features a flat 2D display, moving away from the quad-curved design used on the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

Q3: What is the battery capacity of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra?

A3: The device packs a 6,800mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 80W wireless fast charging.

Q4: How many cameras does the Xiaomi 17 Ultra have?

A4: The Xiaomi 17 Ultra features a triple rear camera system optimized in collaboration with Leica.

Q5: When will the Xiaomi 17 Ultra launch globally?

A5: The global rollout, including the India launch, is expected in early March 2026, although Xiaomi has yet to share an official date.