Xiaomi India launches Redmi 15C 5G with 6000mAh battery and HyperOS 2

Xiaomi India officially introduced the Redmi 15C 5G on December 3, 2025, adding another option to the company’s growing lineup of budget-friendly 5G phones. This model feels clearly aimed at users who want long battery life and an easy everyday experience, perhaps without worrying too much about premium frills. It brings together a big display, a chunky 6000mAh battery, and MediaTek’s Dimensity 6300 processor, which should be enough for most daily tasks. Positioned in the sub-15K market, it seems to target buyers who usually want something dependable rather than flashy, though that balance can vary depending on personal preference.

Key Takeaways

Price: Starts at ₹12,499 for the 4GB + 128GB model

Battery: 6000mAh capacity with 33W fast charging

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core chipset

Display: 17.53 cm (approx. 6.9 inch) HD+ panel with 120Hz refresh rate

Software: Xiaomi HyperOS 2 with Google Gemini integration

Sale Date: Available from December 11, 2025, on Amazon.in and Mi.com

Display and Design Features

The Redmi 15C 5G comes with a 17.53 cm HD+ display, which is quite large for this price range and, I think, likely to appeal to anyone who watches a lot of videos or browses social media frequently. Xiaomi added a 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate that adjusts automatically based on content so it doesn’t drain the battery unnecessarily while still keeping animations smooth.

The phone has a slim profile with a 3D quad-curved back that sits more comfortably in hand than some earlier models. It is available in three colors: Moonlight Blue, Dusk Purple, and Midnight Black. The Moonlight Blue option uses a dual-color magnetic ink process to create a design inspired by ocean waves, which is an interesting little detail even if not everyone will notice it immediately. For protection, the phone has an IP64 rating, giving it resistance against dust and light splashes, though it is not meant for water immersion.

Performance and Software

Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core processor. It provides 5G support and handles the usual everyday tasks like browsing or streaming without much fuss. You can pick up to 8GB of RAM, and Xiaomi’s memory extension feature can stretch that a bit further when needed. The phone includes 128GB of internal storage, and since it allows expansion up to 1TB through a microSD card, storage worries should be minimal.

The Redmi 15C 5G runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 2. This version brings in several AI features that typically sit in higher-end models, including “Circle to Search” with Google and built-in Google Gemini integration. These additions might not change the entire experience overnight, but they could make quick information lookup noticeably smoother. Xiaomi Interconnectivity is also supported, which means users with Xiaomi tablets or PCs can sync calls and clipboard content across devices.

Battery and Camera Specifications

A major highlight is the 6000mAh battery. Xiaomi claims it provides up to 23 hours of video playback and more than 100 hours of music playback. These numbers are always a bit idealistic, but even with real-world use, the battery should last comfortably through a full day or more. The included 33W charger supports 33W turbo charging that can take the phone to 50 percent in about 28 minutes. The device also includes 10W reverse charging so it can top up accessories like earbuds.

On the camera front, the phone features a 50MP AI dual camera setup. It covers the basic needs for daylight and low-light photography, with straightforward modes for portraits and night shots. While it may not compete with advanced camera systems, it should be fine for most casual photography.

Pricing and Availability

The Redmi 15C 5G will be available starting December 11, 2025. Buyers can find it on Amazon.in, Mi.com, and across authorized retail stores. Below is the full price structure:

4GB + 128GB: ₹12,499

6GB + 128GB: ₹13,999

8GB + 128GB: ₹15,499

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the price of the Redmi 15C 5G in India?

A1: The base model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage costs ₹12,499. The 6GB and 8GB variants cost ₹13,999 and ₹15,499 respectively.

Q2: Does the Redmi 15C 5G come with a charger in the box?

A2: Yes, Xiaomi includes a 33W fast charger inside the box with the handset.

Q3: Is the Redmi 15C 5G waterproof?

A3: The phone has an IP64 rating. This means it is dust-tight and resistant to water splashes, but it is not fully waterproof and should not be submerged.

Q4: What processor does the Redmi 15C 5G use?

A4: It uses the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core processor, which supports 5G networks.