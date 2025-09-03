Xiaomi India Rolls Out Early Diwali Offers with Locked Festive Prices

Xiaomi India has kicked off the festive season with an early start to its Diwali sale, giving customers a head start before the typical online mega-events begin. The highlight? All promotional prices are fixed for the entire festive period. So, if you spot a deal now, it’s not going to disappear next week. That’s a refreshing shift from the usual wait-and-watch game shoppers play every year.

Now let’s talk about what’s actually on offer.

The Redmi Note 14 Series includes three options. The base Redmi Note 14 is built for everyday use, with a bright display and a reliable camera. The Redmi Note 14 Pro adds better performance and improved photography features. For those who want the most premium experience, the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G brings in a powerful chipset, an elegant design, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for added toughness.

Then there’s the Redmi 14C 5G, which is clearly aimed at first-time smartphone users or anyone moving up from a feature phone. It’s got the basics covered, large screen, dependable battery, and decent all-round performance for things like social media and video calls.

A little more performance-hungry? The Redmi 15 5G might be the better fit. It’s packing a large 7000mAh EV-grade battery that promises up to 48 hours of usage. There’s also fast charging and even reverse charging, which could come in handy if you want to top up another device. The entertainment setup is impressive too—a 6.9-inch FHD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby speakers, and an aerospace-grade metal frame. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor and runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 2 based on Android 15.

For audio enthusiasts, the Redmi Buds 5C are available this season for just ₹1,799. They’re designed to offer good quality sound and sync seamlessly with your phone or tablet.

As for the festive pricing, here’s the quick breakdown:

Redmi 14C starts at ₹8,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, ₹9,999 for the 4GB + 128GB, and ₹10,999 for the 6GB + 128GB.

Redmi Note 14 is priced at ₹15,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model, ₹15,999 for 8GB + 128GB, and ₹17,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

Redmi Note 14 Pro is available at ₹20,999 for the 8GB + 128GB version and ₹22,999 for 8GB + 256GB.

Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G starts at ₹24,999 for 8GB + 128GB, ₹26,999 for 8GB + 256GB, and ₹29,999 for the 12GB + 512GB top-tier variant.

Redmi 15 5G is being offered at ₹14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, ₹15,999 for 8GB + 128GB, and ₹16,999 for 8GB + 256GB.

Redmi Buds 5C are set at ₹1,799 for the season.

All these offers are available through Xiaomi’s online and offline retail channels. Customers using Axis Bank cards can also get up to ₹2,000 off instantly, adding more value to the deal.

What Xiaomi is doing this time is not just offering discounts but also reducing the pressure that comes with festive season shopping. You don’t have to wait for the ‘best day’ or jump into midnight flash sales. You can plan, compare, and buy at your own pace, and honestly, that makes the whole experience a lot less stressful.

