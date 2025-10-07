News

Xiaomi Launches 10 Premium Service Centers Across India

Xiaomi opens 10 new Premium Service Centres in major Indian cities, offering faster repairs, product experiences, and plans to expand to 100 centres nationwide.

By Mahak Aggarwal
5 Min Read
Xiaomi Launches 10 Premium Service Centers Across India

Xiaomi, a leading global technology company, announced the launch of 10 new Premium Service Centres across India on October 7, 2025. These centres, located in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad, are designed to offer customers a more refined after-sales experience along with a direct connection to the brand. The company has already outlined its broader plan to expand this network to 100 centres across the country in the coming years.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • New Locations: Ten Premium Service Centres are now open in major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bangalore.
  • Future Growth: Xiaomi plans to expand its network to a total of 100 Premium Service Centres across India.
  • Faster Service: The centres aim to complete 95% of all repairs within 24 hours, an improvement from the previous rate of 89%.
  • Standby Phones: Customers will receive a standby handset if a repair is expected to take longer than two hours.
  • Weekly Offers: “Xiaomi Days” will be held every Wednesday, providing customers with special service benefits and discounts.

The launch marks an important step for Xiaomi in India’s highly competitive smartphone and electronics market, where after-sales support often plays a deciding role for consumers. Sudhin Mathur, Chief Operating Officer for Xiaomi India, shared that the company’s aim is to strengthen long-term relationships with its customers and that these new centers represent a meaningful stride in that direction. The centres in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Kochi are already operational, while the rest are expected to open in the coming days.

Interestingly, these new facilities go beyond typical repair centres. They function as experience hubs where visitors can explore, test, and even purchase Xiaomi products. The company mentioned that each centre is equipped with advanced diagnostic tools and an ample supply of spare parts to ensure faster and more accurate repairs. According to a recent Counterpoint Research survey, Xiaomi already ranks among the top brands in terms of service efficiency, with 52% of customer issues reportedly resolved within just four hours.

To further enhance customer experience, the centres will have dedicated Customer Relationship Managers fluent in English, Hindi, and local languages. The staff includes certified engineers who undergo regular training on Xiaomi’s latest technologies. The company also emphasized its efforts to promote gender diversity, noting that several of these centres will have women in key operational roles.

Beyond repairs, Xiaomi intends for these centres to serve as community spaces. Each Wednesday, “Xiaomi Days” will offer visitors exclusive perks such as free software upgrades, additional service benefits, and discounts. In keeping with the company’s sustainability efforts, the entire service operation at these centres has been made paperless, a small but meaningful move toward greener practices.

Overall, the initiative seems to signal Xiaomi’s deeper commitment to improving customer satisfaction in India. It’s not just about faster service or better infrastructure, but about building trust, something that, in today’s crowded market, perhaps matters even more.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. Where are the new Xiaomi Premium Service Centres located?

A. The 10 new centres are in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad.

Q. How quickly can I get my device repaired?

A. Xiaomi aims to complete 95% of repairs within 24 hours. A recent survey found that 52% of customer issues were resolved in under four hours.

Q. What is Xiaomi Days?

A. Xiaomi Days is a weekly event held every Wednesday at the Premium Service Centres, offering customers exclusive service deals, free software updates, and special discounts.

Q. Will I get a temporary phone if my repair takes a long time?

A. Yes, if a repair is estimated to take more than two hours, customers will be provided with a standby handset to use in the meantime.

Q. Can I purchase Xiaomi products at these service centres?

A. Yes, the new centres are also designed as experience hubs where customers can explore and purchase Xiaomi’s range of products.

Elista Introduces Amrit and Shuddh Alkaline Water Purifiers in India
Motorola Launches Moto g06 POWER with 7000mAh Battery at Rs 7,499
vivo V60e Debuts in India with 200MP Camera and 6500mAh Battery for INR 29,999
HMD Launches Touch 4G Hybrid Phone in India for INR 3,499
PlayStation India Cup Returns with EA SPORTS FC 26 Tournament on PS5
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMahak Aggarwal
Follow:
With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
Previous Article Motorola Launches Moto g06 POWER with 7000mAh Battery at Rs 7,499 Motorola Launches Moto g06 POWER with 7000mAh Battery at Rs 7,499
Next Article Elista Introduces Amrit and Shuddh Alkaline Water Purifiers in India Elista Introduces Amrit and Shuddh Alkaline Water Purifiers in India
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review
OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review: A Durable Phone with a Huge Battery
ASUS ExpertBook B3 Review
ASUS ExpertBook B3 Review: A Secure and Powerful Business Laptop
Infinix GT 30 Review
Infinix GT 30 Review: A Budget Gaming Phone That Gets the Job Done
OnePlus Nord Buds 3R
OnePlus Nord Buds 3R: A Solid Contender in the Budget Earbud Segment
moto g86 Power Review
moto g86 Power Review: A Long-Lasting Phone with a Clean Software

Latest News

Apple iPhone Alarm Update Fixes Oversleeping Bug for Users
Apple iPhone Alarm Update Fixes Oversleeping Bug for Users
By Vishal Jain
OnePlus Confirms OxygenOS 16 Launch in India on October 16 with New AI Features
OnePlus Confirms OxygenOS 16 Launch in India on October 16 with New AI Features
By Shweta Bansal
OpenAI Puts Popular Apps Like Spotify and Canva Inside ChatGPT
OpenAI Puts Popular Apps Like Spotify and Canva Inside ChatGPT
By Vishal Jain
OpenAI Makes Codex AI Coding Model Generally Available Through API
OpenAI Makes Codex AI Coding Model Generally Available Through API
By Gauri
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for October 7, 2025, Offer Free Rewards
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for October 7, 2025, Offer Free Rewards
By Mahak Aggarwal
Royal Enfield Offers Unique Diwali Gifts for Motorcycle Fans
Royal Enfield Offers Unique Diwali Gifts for Motorcycle Fans
By Lakshmi Narayanan

You Might also Like