Xiaomi Launches 10 Premium Service Centers Across India

Xiaomi, a leading global technology company, announced the launch of 10 new Premium Service Centres across India on October 7, 2025. These centres, located in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad, are designed to offer customers a more refined after-sales experience along with a direct connection to the brand. The company has already outlined its broader plan to expand this network to 100 centres across the country in the coming years.

Key Takeaways

New Locations: Ten Premium Service Centres are now open in major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bangalore.

Ten Premium Service Centres are now open in major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bangalore. Future Growth: Xiaomi plans to expand its network to a total of 100 Premium Service Centres across India.

Xiaomi plans to expand its network to a total of 100 Premium Service Centres across India. Faster Service: The centres aim to complete 95% of all repairs within 24 hours, an improvement from the previous rate of 89%.

The centres aim to complete 95% of all repairs within 24 hours, an improvement from the previous rate of 89%. Standby Phones: Customers will receive a standby handset if a repair is expected to take longer than two hours.

Customers will receive a standby handset if a repair is expected to take longer than two hours. Weekly Offers: “Xiaomi Days” will be held every Wednesday, providing customers with special service benefits and discounts.

The launch marks an important step for Xiaomi in India’s highly competitive smartphone and electronics market, where after-sales support often plays a deciding role for consumers. Sudhin Mathur, Chief Operating Officer for Xiaomi India, shared that the company’s aim is to strengthen long-term relationships with its customers and that these new centers represent a meaningful stride in that direction. The centres in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Kochi are already operational, while the rest are expected to open in the coming days.

Interestingly, these new facilities go beyond typical repair centres. They function as experience hubs where visitors can explore, test, and even purchase Xiaomi products. The company mentioned that each centre is equipped with advanced diagnostic tools and an ample supply of spare parts to ensure faster and more accurate repairs. According to a recent Counterpoint Research survey, Xiaomi already ranks among the top brands in terms of service efficiency, with 52% of customer issues reportedly resolved within just four hours.

To further enhance customer experience, the centres will have dedicated Customer Relationship Managers fluent in English, Hindi, and local languages. The staff includes certified engineers who undergo regular training on Xiaomi’s latest technologies. The company also emphasized its efforts to promote gender diversity, noting that several of these centres will have women in key operational roles.

Beyond repairs, Xiaomi intends for these centres to serve as community spaces. Each Wednesday, “Xiaomi Days” will offer visitors exclusive perks such as free software upgrades, additional service benefits, and discounts. In keeping with the company’s sustainability efforts, the entire service operation at these centres has been made paperless, a small but meaningful move toward greener practices.

Overall, the initiative seems to signal Xiaomi’s deeper commitment to improving customer satisfaction in India. It’s not just about faster service or better infrastructure, but about building trust, something that, in today’s crowded market, perhaps matters even more.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. Where are the new Xiaomi Premium Service Centres located?

A. The 10 new centres are in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad.

Q. How quickly can I get my device repaired?

A. Xiaomi aims to complete 95% of repairs within 24 hours. A recent survey found that 52% of customer issues were resolved in under four hours.

Q. What is Xiaomi Days?

A. Xiaomi Days is a weekly event held every Wednesday at the Premium Service Centres, offering customers exclusive service deals, free software updates, and special discounts.

Q. Will I get a temporary phone if my repair takes a long time?

A. Yes, if a repair is estimated to take more than two hours, customers will be provided with a standby handset to use in the meantime.

Q. Can I purchase Xiaomi products at these service centres?

A. Yes, the new centres are also designed as experience hubs where customers can explore and purchase Xiaomi’s range of products.