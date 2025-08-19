Xiaomi launches Redmi 15 5G for budget conscious buyers in India

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has rolled out its new Redmi 15 5G in India, targeting the country’s large community of budget-conscious buyers. At first glance, the phone seems determined to deliver plenty at a sub-₹20,000 price point. You get a massive 7,000 mAh battery, a smooth 144Hz display, and 5G support. It feels like a continuation of Xiaomi’s familiar playbook of offering loaded smartphones at aggressive prices, a formula that has kept the company strong in India’s competitive market.

Key Takeaways

The Redmi 15 5G starts at ₹14,999.

It carries a 7,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery with 33W fast charging.

The phone sports a 6.9-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor.

Software: HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15.

Cameras: 50MP main rear camera, 8MP front camera.

The device is IP64 certified for dust and splash resistance.

Features and Specifications

The Redmi 15 5G is a large phone with a 6.9-inch Full HD+ LCD screen. One of the most eye-catching features is the 144Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate, which is rare in this segment. The display is also TÜV Rheinland certified for low blue light, flicker-free visuals, and circadian-friendly viewing, all designed to make long screen time a little easier on the eyes.

Inside, the phone runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6s Gen 3, a 6nm chipset that balances efficiency and performance while supporting 5G. Buyers can choose from three configurations: 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. For those who need more space, storage expansion of up to 1TB is possible via microSD, and the system also supports up to 8GB of virtual RAM.

The battery is perhaps the most striking feature. The Redmi 15 5G comes with a 7,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery, which Xiaomi says is the largest in its class. It supports 33W fast charging, with the charger included in the box, and also offers 18W reverse wired charging so the phone can act as a power bank. The company claims the battery will retain up to 80 percent capacity after four years of use, backed by a life cycle of 1600 charges.

For cameras, the phone includes a 50MP primary sensor paired with a secondary lens, while the front camera is 8MP for selfies and calls. Camera software brings features such as AI Erase and AI Sky. On the software side, it ships with HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15. Xiaomi has committed to two major OS updates and four years of security patches, which should give buyers some reassurance on long-term support.

Other details include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an IR blaster for controlling appliances, and an IP64 rating for splash and dust resistance. Sound is delivered through a single bottom-firing speaker with Dolby certification. It is not a stereo setup, but considering the price point, it feels acceptable.

Price and Availability

The Redmi 15 5G will be available in three colors: Midnight Black, Frosted White, and Sandy Purple. Prices are set at:

₹14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model

₹15,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model

₹16,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model

The phone goes on sale from August 28 across Mi.com, Amazon.in and select offline retail stores.

Related FAQs

Q: What is the benefit of a silicon-carbon battery?

A: A silicon-carbon battery allows for a higher energy density, meaning a larger capacity battery can be fitted into a smaller, lighter phone body. It also generally has a longer lifespan compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries.

Q: Does the Redmi 15 5G support fast charging?

A: Yes, the Redmi 15 5G supports 33W wired fast charging. The required 33W adapter is included in the box.

Q: Is the Redmi 15 5G a good option for gaming?

A: With its Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, up to 8GB of RAM, and a 144Hz display, the phone is capable of handling most casual and some mid-level games with ease. The large battery also supports extended gaming sessions.

Q: What is HyperOS?

A: HyperOS is a unified operating system developed by Xiaomi. It is designed to work across their various devices, from smartphones to smart home products, to create a connected ecosystem. HyperOS 2.0 on the Redmi 15 5G is based on the Android 15 platform.