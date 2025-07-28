Xiaomi Launches Redmi Note 14 SE 5G in India at an Effective Price of Rs. 13,999

Xiaomi India has just pulled the wraps off the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G, a new budget addition to its popular Note 14 series. The timing feels deliberate—it coincides with the company’s 15th global anniversary and also marks 11 years of operations in India. It’s a symbolic launch in many ways, but also quite practical, especially with the price point Xiaomi is going for.

At ₹14,999, it’s already competitively priced, but factor in a ₹1,000 discount for customers using select bank cards, and you’re looking at an effective price of ₹13,999. That makes it the most affordable option in the entire Note 14 lineup—and a pretty solid deal for what it offers.

Key Takeaways

Product Launch : Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 14 SE 5G as part of its 15th global anniversary and 11 years in India.

: Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 14 SE 5G as part of its 15th global anniversary and 11 years in India. Price and Offer : Priced at ₹14,999, with an instant ₹1,000 bank card discount, bringing the effective price to ₹13,999.

: Priced at ₹14,999, with an instant ₹1,000 bank card discount, bringing the effective price to ₹13,999. Availability : Sales start on August 7, 2025, via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Xiaomi’s retail partners.

: Sales start on August 7, 2025, via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Xiaomi’s retail partners. Core Features: Includes a 6.67-inch AMOLED display (120Hz), 50MP OIS main camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7025 chip, 5110mAh battery with 45W fast charging, and Android 15 with HyperOS.

The phone features a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, and it’s not just about size, the panel supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate, giving smoother scrolling and animations. Peak brightness tops out at a rather impressive 2100 nits, which helps in harsh sunlight, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 keeps things protected on the surface.

Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset, built on a 6nm process. That’s paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. You also get a microSD slot if you need more space. It ships with Android 15 right out of the box, running Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2.0 skin.

In terms of cameras, you’re looking at a triple-lens setup on the rear. The main camera is a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), which helps a lot when trying to avoid blurry shots, especially in low light. Supporting it is an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The front camera clocks in at 20MP, aimed at social media-ready selfies.

There are a few nice touches for audio lovers too, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support, plus, surprisingly, a 3.5mm headphone jack. It’s a small feature, sure, but still appreciated by many.

The battery situation is also worth noting. It packs a 5110mAh unit with support for 45W TurboCharge. Xiaomi claims it has TÜV SÜD certification, which essentially means it should last you four years under normal usage, though, well, we’ll have to see how that plays out in real-world conditions.

Other features include an optical in-display fingerprint sensor, an IR blaster (a classic Xiaomi staple), and an IP64 rating for some resistance to dust and water splashes. Not waterproof, of course, but it gives a bit of peace of mind.

The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G comes in just one configuration, 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, and will be available in Crimson Art (a deep red matte finish), Mystique White, and Titan Black, though the final availability of these colors may vary slightly by region.

It goes on sale starting August 7 through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Xiaomi retail outlets. If you’re someone who’s been holding off on an upgrade, this might be worth a look, especially at that price.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. What is the price of the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G in India?

A1. The official price for the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G is ₹14,999. There is an additional ₹1,000 discount available on all bank cards, which lowers the effective price to ₹13,999.

Q2. When can I buy the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G?

A2. The device will be available for purchase starting August 7, 2025.

Q3. Where will the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G be sold?

A3. It will be sold on Mi.com, Flipkart.com, and at Xiaomi’s offline retail stores and authorized partner outlets.

Q4. What are the key specifications of the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G?

A4. The main features include:

A 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

A 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera with Optical Image Stabilization.

A 5110mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

Dolby Atmos-enabled dual stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Q5. What are the color options for the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G?

A5. The phone is available in three colors: Crimson Red, Mystique White, and Titan Black.

Q6. What is the storage and RAM configuration of the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G?

A6. The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G is available in a single configuration with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.