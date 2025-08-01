Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Goes on Sale in India at INR 13,999

Xiaomi India has begun the sale of its new smartphone, the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G, starting today, August 1, 2025. The phone is available for purchase on the company’s official website, Mi.com, and on Flipkart for an introductory price of ₹13,999. The launch is part of Xiaomi’s 15-year global anniversary and its 11th year of operations in India. The company moved the sale date forward by a full week, a decision prompted by strong customer interest.

Key Takeaways

Product: Redmi Note 14 SE 5G

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Price: ₹13,999

₹13,999 Availability: On sale from 12 PM, August 1, 2025, via Mi.com and Flipkart.in.

On sale from 12 PM, August 1, 2025, via Mi.com and Flipkart.in. Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

6.67-inch AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Camera: 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro lens.

50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro lens. Battery: 5110mAh capacity with 45W fast charging support.

5110mAh capacity with 45W fast charging support. Colors: Crimson Red, Mystique White, and Titan Black.

The Redmi Note series has historically been a popular line for Xiaomi in India, often credited with establishing the brand’s strong position in the budget and mid-range segments. This new model continues that approach by bringing a set of competitive features to the sub-₹15,000 price category. The decision to prepone the sale suggests the company is confident about the device’s reception in a crowded market.

The phone’s main display is a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel, which typically offers better contrast and colors compared to LCD screens. Its 120Hz refresh rate allows for smoother motion during scrolling and gaming. The screen’s peak brightness is rated at 2100 nits, which helps with visibility in direct sunlight. For audio, the phone includes dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and retains the 3.5mm headphone jack, a port that has become less common on many new devices.

In the camera department, the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G uses a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor. This sensor is paired with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a hardware feature that physically moves the lens to counteract hand movements. This helps in capturing clearer photos and more stable videos, especially in low-light conditions. The main camera is supported by an 8MP ultra-wide camera for group photos or landscapes and a 2MP macro lens for close-up shots.

A 5110mAh battery provides power to the device, and the included 45W fast charger allows the battery to be refilled quickly. For security, the phone uses an in-display fingerprint sensor, which is located under the screen for convenient access. The device is available in three different finishes: a bright Crimson Red, a subtle Mystique White, and a classic Titan Black.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. What is the price of the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G in India?

A1. The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G is priced at ₹13,999.

Q2. What are the main camera specifications of the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G?

A2. The phone features a triple camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera.

Q3. Does the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G support fast charging?

A3. Yes, the phone supports 45W fast charging and comes with a compatible charger in the box.

Q4. Where can I buy the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G?

A4. The smartphone is available for purchase on Mi.com and Flipkart.in.

Q5. What color options are available for the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G?

A5. The phone is available in three colors: Crimson Red, Mystique White, and Titan Black.

Q6. Does the phone have a headphone jack?

A6. Yes, the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack.