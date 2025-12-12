Xiaomi Teases Redmi Note 15 Master Pixel Edition Launch in India

Xiaomi has started building early excitement again, and perhaps it’s not surprising, given how consistently the company pushes into the Indian market each year. This time, it has confirmed the arrival of the Redmi Note 15 series, beginning with a photography-centric model that seems designed to stand out immediately. The Redmi brand has officially teased the Redmi Note 15 5G 108 Master Pixel Edition, and while we’re still a little while away from the actual unveiling, the anticipation feels quite real already. The dedicated Amazon India page has gone live too, quietly locking in its availability ahead of the expected January 6, 2026 debut.

It’s shaping up to be the first major smartphone launch of 2026 in a space that’s already crowded, yet somehow still hungry for something fresh.

Key Takeaways

The Redmi Note 15 5G 108 Master Pixel Edition is confirmed for launch in India.

The launch date is tipped to be January 6, 2026.\

The Master Pixel branding highlights the phone’s anticipated 108-megapixel primary camera sensor.

The new model is expected to feature a premium design with a curved AMOLED display and a slim form factor.

It is expected to be priced around the ₹20,000 mark.

Redmi India’s teaser leans heavily into camera performance, which isn’t unusual for the Note lineup, though this time the push feels more deliberate. The 108 Master Pixel name hints at a significant jump to a 108 megapixel main sensor, a notable leap from the 50 megapixel shooter on last year’s Redmi Note 14 base variant. It’s a move that seems intended to keep up with, or maybe quietly outperform, rivals like Realme, which is preparing its own series refresh around the same time. The mid-range camera race just keeps accelerating.

Expected Design and Core Features

From what the teasers and leaks suggest, Xiaomi seems to be nudging the Redmi Note 15 closer to a more premium aesthetic. The device is shown with a slim profile that might incorporate a metal frame, something users often appreciate even if it isn’t loudly advertised. What stands out most, though, is the expectation of a curved display. It’s a feature usually reserved for pricier flagships, so seeing it drift into this category makes the phone feel a bit more ambitious.

The screen itself is rumored to be either 6.77 or 6.83 inches, both configurations pointing toward a Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. AMOLED ensures the usual deep blacks and vivid colors, while the higher refresh rate tends to make everyday interactions smoother. An in-display fingerprint sensor is also expected, which isn’t surprising anymore but still feels like a welcome inclusion.

Inside, the Redmi Note 15 is widely expected to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor. Paired with up to 8GB of RAM, it should be capable enough for daily usage and even moderate gaming, though users who push their devices harder might still keep an eye on thermal performance. The software layer will likely be Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2, built on Android 15. Storage options could begin at 128GB, with a 256GB variant also in the mix.

Durability and Battery

One interesting detail is the possible difference between the Chinese and Indian variants. While the China model carried an IP65 rating, leaks hint that the Indian version might jump to IP68. If that holds true, it means better dust and water resistance, even allowing the phone to be submerged up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes. It’s the sort of feature that many users say they don’t urgently need but end up appreciating when something unexpected happens, like a splash or accidental drop.

Battery capacity is tipped at 5,520mAh, which should be more than adequate for a full day of heavy use and perhaps longer for lighter routines. Support for 45W wired fast charging rounds out the package, offering a practical balance for everyday charging without pushing into the extreme wattage figures seen on some competitors.

Pricing and Competition

Pricing ultimately shapes the story for any mid-range phone in India, and Xiaomi seems aware of this. Early expectations place the Redmi Note 15 5G somewhere between ₹18,000 and ₹20,000. The Note lineup has always been a value-first offering, so this pricing strategy feels consistent, though competition from Samsung and Realme keeps getting sharper each year. After the initial launch of this Master Pixel Edition, the Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro Plus variants are expected to follow, likely expanding the lineup across different price points.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: When is the Redmi Note 15 Master Pixel Edition launching in India?

A1: The launch is widely expected to take place on January 6, 2026.

Q2: What is the main highlight of the Redmi Note 15 5G 108 Master Pixel Edition?

A2: The main highlight is the “Master Pixel” camera, which is expected to feature a high-resolution 108-megapixel primary camera sensor.

Q3: What processor will the Redmi Note 15 use?

A3: The base Redmi Note 15 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor.

Q4: Will the Redmi Note 15 have an AMOLED display?

A4: Yes, reports suggest the Redmi Note 15 will feature a 6.77-inch or 6.83-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Q5: What is the expected price of the Redmi Note 15 in India?’

A5: The price is anticipated to start at approximately ₹20,000 for the base variant.

Q6: Does the phone have water resistance?

A6: Leaks suggest the Indian version of the Redmi Note 15 may come with an IP68 rating, indicating strong water and dust resistance.