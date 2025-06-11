News

Xiaomi’s Electric Beast Just SHATTERED the Nürburgring Record – What Does This Mean for Your Next Car?

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra sets a new Electric Executive Vehicle lap record at Nürburgring. Discover the tech behind this 7:04.957 minute feat!

In a stunning debut, Xiaomi EV’s SU7 Ultra production model has made headlines after clinching the Fastest Electric Executive Vehicle record at the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife. Clocking in at just 7:04.957 minutes, this wasn’t just a fast lap — it was historic. What’s perhaps even more impressive? This time was set on its very first attempt. A bold move, and it paid off, firmly planting the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra in the high-performance EV spotlight.

Key Takeaways:

  • Lap time of 7:04.957 minutes at Nürburgring Nordschleife, setting a new benchmark for Electric Executive Vehicles.
  • Achieved on the first attempt using an optional track package.
  • Core performance driven by Xiaomi’s “three core electric technologies,” torque-vectoring chassis control, and sleek aerodynamics.

xiomi car 1

Now, the SU7 Ultra isn’t just any EV. It’s engineered with a tri-motor setup — two V8s and one V6s e-motor — delivering a staggering 1,548 PS of combined maximum power. And it’s blisteringly quick: 0-100 km/h in just 1.98 seconds, assuming you subtract the one-foot rollout. Top speed? North of 350 km/h. Let that sink in for a moment.

Adding to the milestone, Xiaomi EV has secured a premium partnership with the Nürburgring itself. There’s now a curve on the Grand Prix track named the “Xiaomi Curve.” It’s not just branding; it’s a statement. A signal of long-term intent.

Performance Born on the Track

The production version of the SU7 Ultra doesn’t stray far from the prototype. It carries forward the “three core electric technologies” alongside the aggressive tri-motor architecture. The powertrain combination is formidable, yes, but what really gives it an edge is how everything works together. Torque-vectoring control, for instance, actively balances power across wheels, giving drivers tight handling and high-speed stability. Pair that with sharp aerodynamics, and you’ve got a machine built to tear through corners at pace.

Track-Tested, Real-World Ready?

Here’s the thing about racing circuits like the Nürburgring: they don’t lie. They’re unforgiving and, at times, brutal. Which is exactly why manufacturers test here. The intense conditions — high-speed runs, repeated braking, soaring temperatures — expose even the slightest flaws. Xiaomi’s record-setting lap is more than a trophy; it’s validation. Proof that their EV tech isn’t just fast, but also resilient and refined under pressure.

A New Chapter in EV Ambition

Beyond the stopwatch, Xiaomi’s relationship with the Nürburgring is evolving. As a premium partner, Xiaomi EV now participates in the circuit’s Industry Pool — a collaborative R&D ecosystem. That access means more than track time; it means direct feedback loops, faster prototyping, and more sophisticated software calibrations. Expect future Xiaomi EVs to carry some serious circuit DNA.

Xiaomi’s Bigger Picture: Human. Car. Home.

Step back a moment, and you see this isn’t just about a car. It’s part of something larger. Founded in 2010 and listed publicly since 2018 (1810.HK), Xiaomi has grown from smartphones into an ecosystem company. As of March 2025, their global monthly active users hit nearly 719 million. Their AIoT platform? It connects almost 944 million smart devices (excluding phones, tablets, and laptops).

In October 2023, they unveiled their new strategy: “Human. Car. Home.” It’s an interconnected vision where your devices, your living space, and now your vehicle all talk to each other. It’s ambitious, sure. But Xiaomi has a track record of bringing high-end tech to market at relatively accessible prices. Their products are now available in over 100 countries, and they’ve landed on the Fortune Global 500 list six years running. Not bad for a company still under two decades old.

So, what does all this mean for your next car? Well, if you thought Xiaomi was just about phones, think again. Their EVs are not only fast, but they’re reshaping the boundaries of what consumer tech companies can achieve in automotive innovation.

