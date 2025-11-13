Yamaha XSR155 Launched in India at Rs 1.50 Lakh, Blends Retro Style with Modern Tech

The Yamaha XSR155 has finally arrived in India, and at an introductory price of Rs 1,49,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi), it feels like a motorcycle that many enthusiasts had been quietly waiting for. It steps in as the smallest model in Yamaha’s modern-retro lineup, blending that timeless old-school charm with quite a bit of modern equipment borrowed from the MT-15 and the YZF-R15. I think this combination makes it an interesting addition to the already competitive 150cc–160cc segment, especially for riders who want something a little different without sacrificing everyday usability.

Key Takeaways

Price: The introductory ex-showroom price in Delhi is Rs 1,49,990.

Engine: It uses the potent 155cc, liquid-cooled, VVA engine producing 18.1 bhp and 14.2 Nm of torque.

Chassis & Suspension: Features include a Deltabox frame, Upside-Down (USD) front forks, and an aluminium swingarm.

Safety Features: Dual-channel ABS and Traction Control (TCS) are included as standard.

Customisation: Yamaha offers two official accessory kits: Scrambler and Cafe Racer.

Performance and Technology

At the core of the XSR155 is the well-known 155cc, liquid-cooled, four-valve, single-cylinder engine with Yamaha’s Variable Valve Actuation system. Riders familiar with this motor already know how smooth and eager it feels. Perhaps what stands out here is how comfortably it manages both slow-moving city traffic and slightly longer weekend rides. The engine produces 18.1 bhp and 14.2 Nm of torque, and it is paired with a six-speed gearbox that comes with an assist-and-slipper clutch. This helps reduce clutch effort and minimises rear wheel hop during quick downshifts. It is a small detail but one that genuinely improves the riding experience.

Safety hasn’t been compromised either. The XSR155 includes dual-channel ABS and traction control as standard. For a motorcycle in this category, traction control is still uncommon, and its presence here adds a reassuring layer of confidence, especially while riding on wet or dusty roads. It feels like Yamaha wanted to make sure the bike appeals not just visually but also in terms of everyday practicality.

Design and Underpinnings

Visually, the XSR155 leans heavily into that classic roadster aesthetic. It features a round LED headlamp, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and a clean-looking LCD digital console. The riding posture is upright and relaxed, which is something many riders will appreciate during daily commutes.

Under the retro looks sits Yamaha’s Deltabox frame, known for its stiffness and predictable handling. The suspension setup includes USD front forks and a linked-type monoshock at the rear. An aluminium swingarm keeps the kerb weight low at 137 kg, giving the motorcycle a nimble feel. The bike runs on 17-inch alloy wheels, completing the package with a balance of style and function.

Customisation Options and Market Rivalry

Yamaha is offering the XSR155 in four colour options: Metallic Grey, Vivid Red, Greyish Green Metallic, and Metallic Blue. These shades suit the neo-retro theme quite well.

For riders who enjoy adding their personal touch, Yamaha has also introduced two official accessory kits.

Scrambler Pack: Adds a taller stance along with rugged styling touches that lean toward mild trail capability.

Cafe Racer Pack: Incorporates a dual-seat assembly with a sporty hump and various sharp styling elements.

These kits allow riders to customise their motorcycle without relying on aftermarket options. The Cafe Racer kit is priced around Rs 22,560, and the Scrambler kit costs roughly Rs 24,850. I think these prices make personalised styling reasonably accessible.

In terms of competition, the XSR155 primarily appeals to riders who want a retro-themed motorcycle but prefer a lighter, more agile machine. Due to its price and overall vibe, it naturally faces off against the Royal Enfield Hunter 350. While the Hunter offers a larger 349cc engine with more torque, the XSR155 counters with its significantly lighter build, high-revving liquid-cooled motor, and modern features like traction control. The Yamaha is about 44 kg lighter than the Hunter 350, which is a noticeable difference in real-world riding.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q1: What is the official ex-showroom price of the Yamaha XSR155 in Delhi?

A1: The introductory ex-showroom price for the Yamaha XSR155 is Rs 1,49,990.

Q2: Does the Yamaha XSR155 have dual-channel ABS?

A2: Yes, the Yamaha XSR155 comes equipped with dual-channel ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) as standard.

Q3: What power output does the 155cc VVA engine produce?

A3: The 155cc liquid-cooled VVA engine generates 18.1 bhp of power and 14.2 Nm of torque.

Q4: What are the two official accessory kits available for the XSR155?

A4: Yamaha offers two official accessory kits: the Scrambler Pack and the Cafe Racer Pack, allowing for factory-approved customisation.

Q5: How does the XSR155 compare to the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 in terms of weight?

A5: The Yamaha XSR155 has a kerb weight of 137 kg, making it roughly 44 kg lighter than the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, which weighs 181 kg.