Your Data Center Ready for AI? Vertiv Launches India Roadshow to Tackle the Challenge

Is your data center prepared for the massive demands of Artificial Intelligence? As AI continues its rapid expansion across industries, the infrastructure powering it faces unprecedented challenges. Recognizing this, Vertiv, a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, is bringing its expertise directly to Indian professionals with the 2025 Vertiv Masterclass – AI Solution Roadshow. This program aims to equip over 400 data center professionals, designers, and engineers with the practical knowledge and best practices needed to build and manage AI-ready infrastructure.

Starting soon, the roadshow will travel to key smart cities across India, including Ahmedabad, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Delhi. These full-day events offer a deep dive into the critical aspects of supporting AI workloads, moving beyond theoretical concepts to provide hands-on learning and real-world insights. Attendees can earn a certification, validating their understanding of AI’s impact on data centers and the solutions required to meet these evolving needs.

The program targets a crucial audience: engineers from consulting firms, professionals working in colocation and cloud environments, facility managers, key end customers, and selected partner engineers. These are the individuals on the front lines of designing, deploying, and managing the infrastructure that powers India’s digital ambitions.

A key focus of the Masterclass is understanding AI’s transformative effect on data centers. The curriculum covers the evolution of critical digital infrastructure in response to AI, delving into the complexities of the power train – everything from the grid connection to the power delivered to individual chips. Equally vital is the focus on the thermal chain, addressing how to manage the significant heat generated by high-density AItera, from the chip level all the way through to the overall infrastructure cooling solutions.

The Masterclass uses a blended learning approach, combining technical presentations with practical use cases. Expert-led discussions and interactive sessions encourage participants to engage directly with the material and each other. This format provides attendees with exclusive insights into advanced power protection and thermal management strategies specifically designed for AI. The goal is to help professionals optimize their existing critical infrastructure and prepare for future demands driven by AI’s continued growth. Implementing these strategies supports responsible business practices and sustainable growth in the face of increasing power and cooling requirements.

Prashant Bhatia, vice president of sales for Vertiv India, shared his enthusiasm for the program. “We believe strongly in continuous learning and engaging directly with the industry,” Bhatia said. “AI is changing the game for critical digital infrastructure. Professionals need the right knowledge and tools to lead this change. The Masterclass provides a platform to share ideas, build expertise, and collectively prepare for a more resilient and intelligent infrastructure ecosystem.”

The 2025 Vertiv Masterclass series expects to train more than 400 professionals across India. This initiative stands as a cornerstone in Vertiv’s ongoing efforts to empower and enable the country’s digital infrastructure community, helping them navigate the complexities and seize the opportunities presented by the age of AI.

To learn more about Vertiv’s products and services available in India, visit Vertiv.com.