Your Retail Business Needs This AI Upgrade? What Leaders Learned at RESCCON 2025

On April 17, over 300 top leaders from consumer brands met in New Delhi for RESCCON 2025, a major conference hosted by IT company Genefied. The event brought together CEOs, founders, marketing heads, sales leaders, and supply chain experts at Aloft, Aerocity. Their main goal: figuring out how businesses can keep customers, grow bigger, and use technology better in today’s retail world, especially in traditional and local markets.

The day was packed with talks and discussions looking at what’s next for retail. People talked about using AI to understand shoppers, how to make sales channels grow faster, protecting brands from online threats, and what ‘customer loyalty’ even means now in different cities.

Leaders from many parts of the consumer business were there, covering everything from food and clothes to electronics and home goods. Big names like Emami, Nestle, Lux Industries, Reliance, Borosil, Parle Biscuits, BIKAJI, Tata Cliq, and Clovia were part of the conversation. Their participation added real-world examples to discussions about making brands stronger and operations smoother.

A major moment happened when Genefied introduced its new AI tool, Lighthouse.AI. Think of it like a smart helper for your business. Lighthouse.AI learns exactly how a company works. Then, it uses advanced AI to help with tasks like writing reports, understanding documents, automating daily jobs, and finding smart ways to run the business. Genefied built it to help companies grow faster, work smarter, and prepare for the future.

Ayush Jhawar, Founder & CEO of Genefied, explained why they held the conference. “We wanted to start something that helps consumer brands think differently about how they get and keep customers,” he said. “The old ways of loyalty aren’t enough today. Businesses need to build stronger connections with customers and shops using data. Technology makes this possible. Lighthouse.AI is a big step forward. It learns how your company works and helps you make quicker, smarter choices based on real information.” He believes future business growth comes from combining automation, smart ideas, and human creativity, which Lighthouse.AI does.

Amit Kumar Gupta, Director & CTO at Genefied, added, “We see AI not just doing background tasks, but helping guide the business directly. Lighthouse.AI stands out because it understands and changes with how a company works in real-time. We see it already helping our clients make better decisions.”

Arsh Kabir Singh Gujral, Chief Revenue Officer at Genefied, shared his view on the event. “Our goal for RESCCON was to create a place where leaders from different industries could meet, share ideas, challenge each other, and find solutions together,” he stated. “Seeing so much energy and focus on customer-focused technology showed us this kind of meeting is important for real change in the industry.”

Bhavna Khera, CMO at Genefied, pointed out how loyalty is changing. “RESCCON 2025 showed that loyalty changes all the time because of how people use digital tools and new ways to shop,” she said. “As marketers, we must adapt fast and use tools like Lighthouse.AI to stay ahead. This event is really about building a community.”

The conference included many panel talks, informal chats, and stories about brand successes. Specific topics covered how digital supply chains help businesses reach more places, how to make loyalty work in local, unorganised markets, dealing with brand problems, and how AI assistants change the shopping experience for customers.

The event wrapped up with the RESCCON Gala Awards. These awards recognized businesses that did great work in brand ideas, keeping customers loyal, changing how they sell products, and using technology to grow bigger.