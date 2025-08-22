YouTube Music Adds New Features to Compete with Spotify

YouTube Music is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and instead of just looking back, the platform is pushing forward with new features that focus on community, discovery, and stronger connections between artists and fans. The updates also come at a time when competition with Spotify is as fierce as ever, and YouTube seems intent on leaning into its social roots to stand out.

Key Takeaways

YouTube Music introduces “Taste Match” playlists, a collaborative feature similar to Spotify’s Blend.

Listeners can now comment directly on albums and playlists, making the experience more social.

New loyalty badges, such as “First to Watch” and “Top Listener,” will reward dedicated fans.

A partnership with Bandsintown will bring concert and tour dates to artist pages and videos.

YouTube Music offers a catalog of more than 300 million tracks, including remixes and live performances.

At the center of the update is the “Taste Match” playlist. The idea is straightforward but powerful. Friends can create a shared playlist that refreshes daily based on everyone’s listening habits. The effect is twofold: not only do you get a personalized mix, but you also stumble across new songs through the tastes of people you know. It feels like YouTube Music’s direct answer to Spotify’s Blend.

The social aspect doesn’t stop there. For the first time, listeners can comment directly on albums and public playlists. This turns the music app into a more interactive space, echoing the kind of discussions that already thrive under music videos on YouTube itself. It’s a small change, but one that could make the app feel more alive.

To keep fans more engaged, YouTube Music is introducing a loyalty system with badges. Titles like “First to Watch” or “Top Listener” will give users recognition for their dedication. The app will also nudge fans when a music video is nearing a milestone, like 1 million or 1 billion views, encouraging them to take part in that moment.

Live music is another area where YouTube Music is trying to expand. Through a new partnership with Bandsintown, upcoming concerts and tours will now appear directly on artist pages, Shorts, and videos. Notifications about new albums, merch, or tour dates will also pop up, making it easier for fans to follow their favorite artists both online and in person.

The inevitable comparison with Spotify highlights what makes each service unique. Spotify has built its reputation on polished social features and crowd favorites like Spotify Wrapped. YouTube Music, on the other hand, leans heavily on its massive library of over 300 million tracks. That catalog includes not just studio recordings but also remixes, covers, and live performances that often don’t appear elsewhere. And for many users, especially in markets like India, the bundled value of YouTube Premium, which removes ads from both the music app and the main YouTube platform, makes it a practical choice.

Altogether, these updates build on what YouTube Music already does well. By weaving in more social features, rewarding fans, and connecting streaming with live experiences, YouTube Music is carving out a space where it can hold its ground. Ten years in, it seems less focused on reinventing itself and more on sharpening the edges that make it different from Spotify.

FAQs

Q1. What are ‘Taste Match’ playlists?

A1. Taste Match playlists are a new feature on YouTube Music that lets multiple users create a shared playlist. The playlist then updates daily with new songs based on the combined listening habits of everyone who has joined it.

Q2. How does YouTube Music’s catalog compare to Spotify’s?

A2. YouTube Music has a larger catalog, with over 300 million tracks. This includes official songs, live performances, remixes, and user-uploaded content. Spotify’s catalog has around 100 million tracks, mainly focusing on official releases.

Q3. Is YouTube Music included with YouTube Premium?

A3. Yes, a YouTube Premium subscription includes access to YouTube Music Premium. This offers ad-free music, background playback, and offline downloads, along with all the benefits of ad-free viewing on the main YouTube video platform.