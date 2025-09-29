News

YouTube Premium Lite Launches in India at Rs 89 a Month

YouTube introduces its new Premium Lite subscription in India for Rs 89 per month. Enjoy an ad-free viewing experience across the YouTube platform.

Google has rolled out YouTube Premium Lite in India, a new subscription plan priced at ₹89 a month. It’s a stripped-down version of YouTube Premium, meant for people who really just want one thing: an ad-free experience. With Premium Lite, users can watch videos without interruptions across the main YouTube app, the website, smart TVs, and even on the YouTube Kids app.

Key Takeaways

  • What it is: A more affordable subscription tier from YouTube.
  • Price in India: ₹89 per month for a single user.
  • Core Feature: Ad-free video watching across YouTube.
  • Excluded Features: No background playback, offline downloads, or YouTube Music Premium.

The idea behind Premium Lite is pretty straightforward. It fills a gap between the completely free, ad-supported version of YouTube and the full-featured Premium plan, which costs ₹129 a month. By focusing only on removing ads, Google is addressing what is arguably the biggest frustration for regular viewers: the frequent ad breaks before and during videos.

Subscribers to Lite will be able to enjoy uninterrupted content from their favorite creators, but they won’t have access to some of the perks of the higher-priced plan. For example, videos can’t keep playing in the background while using other apps or with the phone screen turned off. Offline downloads aren’t included either, or YouTube Music Premium is still locked behind the full subscription.

Google’s move seems like a deliberate step to appeal to India’s value-conscious audience. At ₹89, the plan sits in a sweet spot for those who are irritated by ads but don’t feel the need to pay extra for background play or a separate music app.

Interestingly, YouTube had already been testing Premium Lite in certain European countries before bringing it to India. Its official launch here shows that the company sees promise in a tiered approach, offering something for different types of users. Anyone interested can subscribe through the YouTube mobile app or by heading to the YouTube website, where the option will appear under the “Get Premium” section. For now, the Lite plan is only available for individual accounts, with no family or student packages offered.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is YouTube Premium Lite?

A. YouTube Premium Lite is a subscription plan that removes advertisements from all YouTube videos for a monthly fee.

Q. How much does YouTube Premium Lite cost in India?

A. The plan is priced at ₹89 per month for an individual subscription.

Q. What is the difference between YouTube Premium and Premium Lite?

A. Premium Lite only offers ad-free viewing. The standard YouTube Premium plan, in addition to being ad-free, also provides background playback, offline downloads, and access to YouTube Music Premium.

Q. Can I download videos with YouTube Premium Lite?

A. No, offline video downloads are not a feature of the Premium Lite plan. This function is reserved for the standard Premium subscription.

Q. Does YouTube Premium Lite include YouTube Music?

A. No, a subscription to the YouTube Music Premium service is not included with the Premium Lite plan.

Q. Is there a family or student plan for Premium Lite?

A. Currently, YouTube Premium Lite is only available as a subscription for individual users. There are no family or student plans for this specific tier.

