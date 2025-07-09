YouTube Tightens Monetisation Rules: Original Content Takes Centre Stage from July 15

Starting July 15, 2025, YouTube is rolling out a major update to its monetisation policies that could significantly shift the way creators approach content. The change? A renewed emphasis on originality. Going forward, channels that consistently publish original and authentic videos will be prioritised for monetisation, while those relying heavily on reused, repetitive, or low-effort material may lose their eligibility. It’s a clear move designed to elevate quality and creativity on the platform.

Key Takeaways:

YouTube’s revised policy, effective July 15, 2025, places original and authentic content at the heart of monetisation.

Channels that lean on reused, mass-produced, or unoriginal content face the risk of losing their monetisation privileges.

Any borrowed material must be significantly transformed to add real entertainment or educational value.

Templated, clickbait-heavy, and certain AI-generated videos are expected to be most affected.

YPP thresholds remain unchanged: 1,000 subscribers and either 4,000 valid public watch hours in the past year or 10 million valid Shorts views in the past 90 days.

This move builds on YouTube’s long-standing efforts to promote meaningful content. For years, the platform has grappled with uploads that either recycle old footage, compile clips with little context, or automate production through AI—often resulting in content that lacks depth or originality. The July 15 update aims to refine how YouTube defines “inauthentic” work and to reward creators who genuinely contribute something new to the digital conversation.

So What Exactly Counts as Repetitive or Mass-Produced?

According to YouTube, if a video doesn’t offer something fresh—be it an insight, an emotion, a new angle—it might not make the cut. Here are some common examples:

Re-uploaded content : Whether it’s someone else’s video or your own previously uploaded footage, if there’s no added value or commentary, it likely won’t qualify.

: Whether it’s someone else’s video or your own previously uploaded footage, if there’s no added value or commentary, it likely won’t qualify. Compilation videos : Simply stitching together clips without original narration, story arc, or creative framing won’t be considered original.

: Simply stitching together clips without original narration, story arc, or creative framing won’t be considered original. AI-generated or templated content : If a video seems auto-produced, relies on stock visuals, robotic narration, or generic templates without human input, it’s at risk.

: If a video seems auto-produced, relies on stock visuals, robotic narration, or generic templates without human input, it’s at risk. Reaction videos with minimal input : Reaction content is fine—but not if it’s just someone watching silently or tossing in a few generic remarks.

: Reaction content is fine—but not if it’s just someone watching silently or tossing in a few generic remarks. Image slideshows or text scrolls: Presentations that offer no real commentary, voiceover, or creative spin are also under scrutiny.

The central question is: What did the creator contribute? If the answer isn’t obvious, the content may be flagged. That said, there’s room for nuance. A film critique using trailer clips, a thoughtful parody, or an explainer video with reference footage—these can all still qualify, as long as they clearly reflect the creator’s personal touch.

What This Means for Indian Creators

India’s creator ecosystem is one of the largest and most dynamic globally, with countless new channels springing up each month. For many, especially newcomers, the temptation to lean on quick wins like viral compilations or trending Shorts is strong. So naturally, these changes have raised eyebrows.

Still, not everyone sees it as a setback.

“This move pushes us to be more creative,” says Priya Sharma, an educational content creator based in Delhi. “Instead of chasing quick views with low-effort content, we have to think about what unique value we offer to our audience. It’s about building a sustainable brand, not just getting clicks.”

From YouTube’s perspective, the update aligns with a broader mission: to maintain a high-quality environment for both users and advertisers. By ensuring ads appear alongside valuable content, the platform hopes to cut down on spam, improve viewer satisfaction, and offer better opportunities to creators who invest real effort.

For creators, the message is clear. Review your uploads. Rethink your approach if needed. And make sure you’re offering something only you can offer. YouTube’s Creator Studio provides helpful tools and guidelines to help navigate these updates.

Because come July 15, channels that fall short of these standards may find their monetisation paused.

FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Q1: What does “original content” mean to YouTube now?

A1: It means content you’ve created yourself or significantly transformed. If you use other material, your version should include meaningful commentary, context, or creative input—something new that makes it your own.

Q2: Will my channel be demonetised immediately if I have repetitive content?

A2: Not immediately. YouTube will assess channels individually. If your content doesn’t meet the new standards, your monetisation could be at risk. Best to audit your content and update accordingly before the changes go live.

Q3: Are reaction videos still allowed for monetisation?

A3: Yes, but only if they include substantial commentary or transformative elements. A video of someone silently watching another video probably won’t cut it.

Q4: How does this affect YouTube Shorts?

A4: Shorts are not exempt. Mass-produced or recycled Shorts without original input may also be flagged. The rules apply across all formats.

Q5: What should creators do to stay eligible for monetisation?

A5: Focus on originality. Use your voice, share your perspective, and make sure any reused material serves a larger purpose. Also, keep an eye on YouTube’s monetisation and community guidelines for any future updates.