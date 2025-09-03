Zebronics Launches Juke Bar 9920 Soundbar with 900W Output and Dolby Atmos

Zebronics, a brand well known across India for its wide range of IT accessories, gaming gear, and audio products, has introduced its newest soundbar, the Juke Bar 9920. With this launch, the company is positioning itself as the first Indian brand to offer a soundbar capable of delivering 900W RMS output. That’s a significant number and, paired with a 30.48cm (12-inch) wireless subwoofer, it’s clear the intent is to recreate a truly cinematic sound experience right in the living room.

Key Takeaways

The Juke Bar 9920 has been priced at an introductory rate of Rs. 32,999, which may sound ambitious but could make sense for users looking to elevate their home entertainment setups to the next level.

At the heart of the system is support for Dolby Atmos, a well-known technology that expands audio vertically, making sound feel like it’s not just around you but also above. Zebronics has added its own ZEB AcoustiMax Multi-Dimensional Audio to the mix, creating what the company calls a 7.1.2 surround sound setup. That level of spatial audio can be especially noticeable during action scenes in movies or when gaming, where positional audio makes a real difference.

The hardware inside the Juke Bar 9920 is also worth noting. The soundbar itself includes nine drivers tuned for delivering detailed highs and mids, while the large wireless subwoofer steps in to handle the low-end thump. This combination is designed to create a full-bodied sound that fills the room without needing additional speakers.

On the connectivity front, it supports Bluetooth v5.3, ensuring smoother wireless streaming, and comes with multiple wired options as well including eARC, Optical IN, USB, and AUX. Whether you’re connecting a smart TV, a gaming console, or simply streaming music from a mobile device, this soundbar should be ready for it all. There’s also an LED display built in, and the unit is designed for easy wall mounting.

Commenting on the launch, Pradeep Doshi, Director and Co-Founder of Zebronics, said the Juke Bar 9920 isn’t just about high wattage or a big subwoofer. He emphasized its role in bringing a premium Dolby Atmos experience to Indian homes at a more accessible level. He expressed pride in Zebronics being the first Indian brand to achieve this kind of audio performance, staying true to their long-standing motto, “Premium for Masses.”

Zebronics has been around for 27 years and continues to focus on combining quality and affordability. The Juke Bar 9920 is another step in that direction, and if it lives up to its specs, it might just find a place in homes looking for that rich, theater-like sound experience without stepping outside.

The product is now available online through Amazon, Flipkart, and the company’s official website.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the main feature of the Zebronics Juke Bar 9920?

A1: The main feature is its 900W RMS power output and support for Dolby Atmos, which creates a 7.1.2 surround sound. It is the first Indian soundbar to offer this high power output.

Q2: What is Dolby Atmos and how does it improve sound?

A2: Dolby Atmos is an audio technology that places sounds in a three-dimensional space, including from overhead. This creates a more immersive and realistic listening experience, making it feel like sound is coming from all directions.

Q3: What does the 7.1.2 channel configuration mean?

A3: The 7.1.2 configuration refers to the number of audio channels. ‘7’ means seven traditional surround sound channels, ‘.1’ is for the subwoofer channel, and ‘.2’ represents two height channels that create the overhead sound effect from Dolby Atmos.

Q4: How does the Juke Bar 9920 connect to other devices?

A4: It connects using various methods including Bluetooth v5.3 for wireless pairing and physical ports like eARC, Optical IN, USB, and AUX.