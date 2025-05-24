Zebronics Zeb-Silencio 111 Review: Premium Audio for the Everyday Listener?

Zebronics has just rolled out its latest wireless headphones, the Zeb-Silencio 111, aiming to blend standout design with robust audio features. Equipped with 40mm titanium drivers and Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), this model is crafted to offer a more immersive and focused listening experience.

Sound Performance: Titanium Drivers & Hybrid ANC

At the core of the Zeb-Silencio 111 are its 40mm titanium drivers, engineered to deliver a sharp and dynamic sound profile. Listeners can anticipate clear vocals and crisp high frequencies, essential for a detailed audio experience. The inclusion of Hybrid ANC, capable of reducing ambient noise by up to 50dB, enhances this experience by minimizing external distractions, making it suitable for various environments—from bustling commutes to quiet study sessions.

Customization & Gaming Features

Understanding the diverse needs of users, the Zeb-Silencio 111 offers three distinct EQ modes: Equalizer, Sound Monster, and Vocal Enhancer. These modes allow users to tailor the sound to their preferences, whether deep bass for music or clear vocals for podcasts. For gamers, the dedicated Gaming Mode ensures low-latency audio, with response times as low as 50ms, ensuring that audio cues remain in sync with on-screen action.

Additionally, the Transparency Mode allows external sounds to pass through, ensuring users remain aware of their surroundings when needed—a handy feature for those who multitask or need to stay alert while listening.

Battery Life & Charging

Battery longevity is a standout feature here. Zebronics claims up to 55 hours of playback on a single charge with ANC turned off and volume at 50%. Even with ANC activated, users can expect around 33 hours of use. Thanks to its rapid charging capability, a quick 10-minute charge provides up to 8 hours of playback for those in a hurry.

Comfort hasn’t been overlooked either. The headphones come with plush ear cushions and an adjustable headband, ensuring they can be worn comfortably for extended periods.

Connectivity & Communication

In today’s world of virtual meetings and calls, clear communication is paramount. The Zeb-Silencio 111 addresses this with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology, designed to filter out background noise during calls. Moreover, with Bluetooth v5.4 and dual-pairing support, users can connect the headphones to two devices simultaneously, such as a laptop and smartphone, switching between them seamlessly.

Availability & Pricing

The Zeb-Silencio 111 is available in three color options: Black, Blue, and White. While the official price is listed at ₹8,999, it’s currently available at an introductory price of ₹2,999 on major online retailers like Flipkart and Amazon.

Final Thoughts

Zebronics’ Zeb-Silencio 111 offers a compelling package for those seeking premium features at a more accessible price point. With its combination of high-quality drivers, effective noise cancellation, customizable sound modes, and impressive battery life, it caters to both audiophiles and everyday users alike. Whether you’re diving into a gaming session, attending virtual meetings, or simply enjoying your favorite tunes, the Zeb-Silencio 111 seems poised to deliver a satisfying audio experience.