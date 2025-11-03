News

Zupee Acquires Australian AI Startup Nucanon to Build the Future of Interactive Storytelling

Hardik
By Hardik Mitra
3 Min Read
Zupee Acquires Australian AI Startup Nucanon to Build the Future of Interactive Storytelling

Indian gaming company Zupee has acquired Nucanon, an Australian startup specializing in AI-driven interactive storytelling. The deal marks a significant India–Australia collaboration in the fast-growing digital entertainment space.

Contents

Key Highlights

  • Zupee acquires Australian AI storytelling startup Nucanon.
  • Aims to expand from social gaming into AI-powered story experiences.
  • Nucanon’s team will relocate to India to lead a new division.
  • Focus on AI-driven narratives that adapt to user choices.
  • Marks a major India–Australia partnership in digital entertainment.

With this acquisition, Zupee plans to expand beyond its social gaming roots into AI-powered narrative experiences, where players can actively shape the story.

Blending AI and Storytelling

Nucanon’s proprietary AI engine enables the creation of dynamic story worlds-narratives that evolve based on player choices. Unlike traditional games or fixed stories, Nucanon’s system allows characters to remember player decisions and respond in real time. The result is a story that feels spontaneous and alive, allowing users to interact through text, voice, or visuals without breaking the narrative flow.

Following the acquisition, Nucanon’s founding team will relocate to India, joining Zupee’s headquarters to lead a newly formed interactive storytelling division.

Leaders Speak

Dilsher Singh Malhi, Founder and CEO of Zupee, said the move is part of the company’s long-term vision to redefine entertainment through technology.

  • “We’re very excited about building the future of how people experience stories. Our goal isn’t just to generate content but to understand narrative causality,” said Malhi.
  • “We believe the Pixar of the next century won’t emerge from traditional film or animation but from an interactive mix of videos and games-and we’re going to build it from India for the world.”

Nilushanan Kulasingham, CEO of Nucanon, shared similar enthusiasm, calling the acquisition a major step toward realizing his team’s vision.

  • “Our goal has always been to build an AI that doesn’t just generate text but understands the story. True player agency within a compelling narrative is the future of entertainment. With Zupee’s backing, we can now scale this vision globally.”

A Step Toward Next-Gen Digital Entertainment

By combining Nucanon’s storytelling AI with Zupee’s massive gaming user base, the companies aim to create immersive, interactive experiences where users are not just viewers but participants. The new division will focus on building story worlds that merge the best of gaming, film, and AI-driven creativity.

Zupee is also expanding its teams in product, technology, and design to support this new direction. The company hopes to position India as a hub for innovation in interactive entertainment.

54% of India’s Workforce Now Using AI, Yet 49% of Millennials Fear Job Replacement: Great Place To Work India Study
JioMart cuts iPhone 16 Plus price by nearly Rs 25,000
Realme GT 8 Pro India Launch Confirmed for November
OnePlus reveals OxygenOS 16 update list for phones and tablets
UltraProlink Introduces Juice-Up Mag 6 10000mAh MagSafe Power Bank
Share This Article
Hardik
ByHardik Mitra
Follow:
With 5 years of digital media experience and a Digital Marketing degree from Delhi University, Hardik's SEO strategies have significantly grown Tech Bharat's online presence, earning accolades at various digital marketing forums.
Previous Article 54% of India’s Workforce Now Using AI, Yet 49% of Millennials Fear Job Replacement: Great Place To Work India Study 54% of India’s Workforce Now Using AI, Yet 49% of Millennials Fear Job Replacement: Great Place To Work India Study
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

Asus Zenbook S16 Review
Asus Zenbook S16 Review: A Powerful AI Laptop in a Slim Body
Cannon Printer
A Hands-On Review of the Canon Pixma Ink Efficient G3770 Printer
OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review
OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review: A Durable Phone with a Huge Battery
ASUS ExpertBook B3 Review
ASUS ExpertBook B3 Review: A Secure and Powerful Business Laptop
Infinix GT 30 Review
Infinix GT 30 Review: A Budget Gaming Phone That Gets the Job Done

Latest News

OnePlus Introduces New Gaming Technology for Smoother Mobile Gamep
OnePlus Introduces New Gaming Technology for Smoother Mobile Gameplay
By Hardik Mitra
Vivo X300 Pro and X300 India launch nears — price, specs and camera leaks surface
vivo X300 Pro and X300 India launch nears – Price, specs and camera leaks surface
By Shweta Bansal
WhatsApp rolls out passkey encryption for chat backups
WhatsApp rolls out passkey encryption for chat backups
By Shweta Bansal
iqoo neo 11 design banner
iQOO Neo 11 Launches With 7,500mAh Battery and Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip
By Shweta Bansal
Tata Motors Taps TCS to Automate Sustainability and ESG Reporting
Tata Motors Taps TCS to Automate Sustainability and ESG Reporting
By Srishti Gulati
Honeywell Launches Nationwide Building Automation Xpress Roadshow from Bengaluru
Honeywell Launches Nationwide Building Automation Xpress Roadshow from Bengaluru
By Vishal Jain

You Might also Like