Zupee Acquires Australian AI Startup Nucanon to Build the Future of Interactive Storytelling

Indian gaming company Zupee has acquired Nucanon, an Australian startup specializing in AI-driven interactive storytelling. The deal marks a significant India–Australia collaboration in the fast-growing digital entertainment space.

Key Highlights

With this acquisition, Zupee plans to expand beyond its social gaming roots into AI-powered narrative experiences, where players can actively shape the story.

Blending AI and Storytelling

Nucanon’s proprietary AI engine enables the creation of dynamic story worlds-narratives that evolve based on player choices. Unlike traditional games or fixed stories, Nucanon’s system allows characters to remember player decisions and respond in real time. The result is a story that feels spontaneous and alive, allowing users to interact through text, voice, or visuals without breaking the narrative flow.

Following the acquisition, Nucanon’s founding team will relocate to India, joining Zupee’s headquarters to lead a newly formed interactive storytelling division.

Leaders Speak

Dilsher Singh Malhi, Founder and CEO of Zupee, said the move is part of the company’s long-term vision to redefine entertainment through technology.

“We’re very excited about building the future of how people experience stories. Our goal isn’t just to generate content but to understand narrative causality,” said Malhi.

“We believe the Pixar of the next century won’t emerge from traditional film or animation but from an interactive mix of videos and games-and we’re going to build it from India for the world.”

Nilushanan Kulasingham, CEO of Nucanon, shared similar enthusiasm, calling the acquisition a major step toward realizing his team’s vision.

“Our goal has always been to build an AI that doesn’t just generate text but understands the story. True player agency within a compelling narrative is the future of entertainment. With Zupee’s backing, we can now scale this vision globally.”

A Step Toward Next-Gen Digital Entertainment

By combining Nucanon’s storytelling AI with Zupee’s massive gaming user base, the companies aim to create immersive, interactive experiences where users are not just viewers but participants. The new division will focus on building story worlds that merge the best of gaming, film, and AI-driven creativity.

Zupee is also expanding its teams in product, technology, and design to support this new direction. The company hopes to position India as a hub for innovation in interactive entertainment.