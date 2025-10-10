News

Zupee Introduces Plus Membership for Ad-Free Gaming and Dramas

Zupee launches its 'Zupee Plus' subscription, offering users ad-free access to games like Ludo and unlimited micro-dramas from its content studio.

The Indian online gaming company Zupee has unveiled Zupee Plus, a premium membership designed to give its users a more seamless and engaging experience. Announced in Gurugram, the new subscription brings together two of Zupee’s growing strengths: gaming and entertainment. It offers ad-free access to its popular games and unlimited streaming of short-format dramas produced by Zupee Studio, the company’s in-house content arm.

Key Takeaways

  • Combined Offering: The subscription combines ad-free gaming with unlimited access to micro-dramas, all within the same platform.
  • Popular Games: Members can play fan favorites such as Ludo Supreme, Carrom, and Snakes & Ladders without any advertising interruptions.
  • Exclusive Content: Subscribers enjoy unlimited viewing of Zupee Studio’s original shows and get early access to upcoming games and entertainment releases.
  • Extra Perks: The membership includes special rewards, exclusive bonuses, and premium in-app features designed to enhance gameplay.

Zupee, already a well-known name in India’s online gaming space, seems to be broadening its focus beyond gaming alone. The goal is to create a single space where users can play, watch, and explore without constantly switching between different apps. With Zupee Plus, players can now enjoy uninterrupted gaming sessions in titles like Ludo Supreme or Carrom, then shift effortlessly to binge-watching short dramas when they want a break.

What perhaps makes this step interesting is how much emphasis the company is putting on original entertainment. Zupee Studio, which drives the content side of this offering, already has a growing library of micro-dramas spanning romance, thriller, and comedy genres. Shows such as Maut Ki Ghati, Khooni Flat Ka Rahasya, and Ghost in Love have together drawn more than five million views within their first month of release. That figure alone suggests there’s genuine interest in this format of bite-sized storytelling.

Govind Mittal, Chief Spokesperson for Zupee, shared more about the company’s direction. “With Zupee Plus Membership we aim to offer our users a premium experience where the excitement of gameplay meets the magic of storytelling,” he said. He further explained that by merging ad-free games with Zupee Studio’s entertainment content, the company is creating a shared space for people who enjoy both.

The move feels like a natural evolution for Zupee. As digital audiences in India increasingly seek diverse, on-demand entertainment, the boundaries between gaming and streaming are becoming less defined. Zupee’s strategy seems to acknowledge this shift. Through Zupee Plus, the company is positioning itself not just as a gaming platform but as an all-in-one digital destination for fun, stories, and engagement.

In a market where attention spans are divided between reels, games, and shows, Zupee’s latest step might just offer a middle ground, one where users can play a round of Ludo, then unwind with a quick five-minute drama, all without a single ad break in sight.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is Zupee Plus?

A. Zupee Plus is a premium subscription service from the online gaming company Zupee. It offers members ad-free gaming, unlimited access to Zupee Studio’s micro-dramas, early access to new content, and other exclusive rewards.

Q. What games are ad-free with Zupee Plus?

A. The ad-free experience applies to all of Zupee’s games, including its most popular ones like Ludo Supreme, Carrom, and Snakes & Ladders.

Q. What is Zupee Studio?

A. Zupee Studio is the entertainment division of Zupee that produces original short-format dramas and other video content for the platform.

Q. What kind of shows can I watch on Zupee Studio?

A. Zupee Studio produces micro-dramas in various genres, including romance, thriller, comedy, and drama. Popular series include Maut Ki Ghati and Khooni Flat Ka Rahasya.

