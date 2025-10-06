Zupee’s New Video Platform Microdramas Get Over 5 million Views in First Month

The online gaming and entertainment company Zupee has seen a strong start for its new short-format video platform, Zupee Studio, which launched in September 2025. The platform’s main attraction is its “microdramas”, short video series with episodes running between one and three minutes. Three of its debut titles, Maut Ki Ghati, Khooni Flat Ka Rahasaya, and Ghost in Love, together pulled in over 5 million views within just the first four weeks of release.

Key Takeaways

Zuppe Studio is a new short-form video platform introduced by online gaming company Zupee.

The platform features micro dramas with 1–3-minute episodes.

Flagship titles received over 5 million cumulative views in the first month.

Viewers can watch initial episodes for free and unlock full seasons for ₹2 per episode or through a subscription plan.

Zuppe Studio is designed around the idea of quick, snackable entertainment that fits neatly into the small breaks in people’s daily routines like while commuting or waiting in line. The shows are created for vertical viewing on smartphones, with sound playing a key role in storytelling. Interestingly, each series releases complete seasons weekly, meaning viewers can finish an entire story arc in less than ten minutes.

For now, the shows are available in Hindi and span multiple genres including romance, thriller, and comedy. The creators seem to have focused on telling stories that feel rooted in Indian culture, but with a pacing and structure that suit today’s short attention spans.

Govind Mittal, the Chief Spokesperson for Zupee, said the format perfectly matches India’s growing appetite for quick mobile entertainment. “People today want complete stories in the time it takes to stand in a chai line,” he remarked. He added that the creative teams have been working to ensure that even within a one-to-three-minute window, the audience gets a full emotional experience.

The platform follows a freemium model. Users can stream the first few episodes of any series for free, while full seasons can be unlocked for ₹2 per episode. There’s also a Zupee Plus subscription available at ₹599 per quarter, which not only offers access to all microdramas but also provides an ad-free gaming experience.

Another notable feature is Zupee Studio’s revenue-sharing program. Through it, writers, directors, and actors can earn income from their work and gain exposure to Zupee’s already massive user base of around 150 million people. It’s an appealing opportunity for emerging creators trying to break into digital entertainment.

To access the microdramas, viewers simply need to download the Zupee app, sign in, and tap on the “Studio” icon on the home screen. The company has also announced plans to release seven more microdrama series by the end of October 2025, covering genres from romance and comedy to patriotism.

It’s perhaps too early to predict how far this new format will go, but given the early numbers, Zupee seems to have found a sweet spot between gaming and storytelling that’s connecting quickly with Indian audiences.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is Zupee Studio?

A. Zupee Studio is a short-format video platform by the online gaming company Zupee. It offers “microdramas” with very short episodes.

Q. How long are the episodes on Zupee Studio?

A. Each episode on Zupee Studio is between one and three minutes long.

Q. Is Zupee Studio free to watch?

A. Viewers can watch the opening episodes of any series for free. To access full seasons, users must pay ₹2 per episode or subscribe to the Zupee Plus plan.

Q. What kind of shows are available on Zupee Studio?

A. The platform features show in Hindi across genres such as romance, drama, thriller, and comedy. Some of the available titles include: Maut Ki Ghati, Billionaire in Love, and Forbidden Love.

Q. How can I watch shows on Zupee Studio?

A. You need to download the Zupee app, sign in with your mobile number, and navigate to the Studio section from the home screen to start watching.