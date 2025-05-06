News

Is This the Best ₹6,499 Smartphone for First-Time Buyers in 2025? Lava Yuva Star 2 Launches with Android 14 Go

By Aditi Sharma
3 Min Read
Lava International has introduced the Yuva Star 2, a budget-friendly smartphone aimed at first-time users and those transitioning from feature phones. Priced at ₹6,499, the device offers a clean Android 14 Go experience, a sizable display, and essential features without unnecessary pre-installed apps.

Clean Software Experience

The Yuva Star 2 operates on Android 14 Go Edition, tailored for entry-level devices. This version ensures a streamlined user interface, free from bloatware and third-party applications, providing users with a straightforward and efficient experience.

Display and Design

Featuring a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate, the Yuva Star 2 offers ample screen real estate for everyday tasks. The device boasts a glossy back design and is available in two color options: Radiant Black and Sparkling Ivory.

Performance and Storage

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and an additional 4GB of virtual RAM. It comes with 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card, catering to users who require ample space for their apps and media.

Camera Capabilities

The Yuva Star 2 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 13MP primary sensor accompanied by an AI-supported secondary lens. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 5MP front-facing camera. These cameras are designed to handle basic photography needs effectively.

Battery Life and Charging

A 5,000mAh battery powers the device, ensuring prolonged usage throughout the day. Charging is facilitated via a USB Type-C port, supporting 10W wired charging.

Additional Features

Security is addressed with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock capabilities. The device also includes an anonymous call recording feature, catering to users concerned about privacy.

Availability and Support

The Lava Yuva Star 2 is available for purchase across various retail outlets in India. Lava offers a one-year warranty and free doorstep service for this model, emphasizing their commitment to customer support.

For individuals entering the smartphone market or those seeking a reliable secondary device, the Lava Yuva Star 2 presents a compelling option. Its combination of a clean software experience, essential features, and supportive after-sales service positions it as a noteworthy contender in the budget smartphone segment of 2025.

