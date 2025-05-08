Automobiles

Is the 2025 Kia Carens Clavis the Premium MPV India Has Been Waiting For?

Kia India has officially unveiled the 2025 Carens Clavis, a premium iteration of its popular MPV lineup. Positioned above the standard Carens, the Clavis introduces a blend of enhanced design, advanced technology, and improved safety features, aiming to set a new benchmark in the Indian MPV segment.

Bold Design Enhancements

The Carens Clavis showcases a refreshed exterior, featuring Kia’s signature Digital Tiger Face grille, Ice Cube MFR LED headlamps, and Star Map LED connected tail lamps. The vehicle rides on 17-inch crystal-cut dual-tone alloy wheels, complemented by satin chrome-finished front and rear skid plates, giving it a robust and upscale appearance. An exclusive Ivory Silver Gloss color option further distinguishes the Clavis from its siblings.

Luxurious Interior Upgrades

Inside, the Clavis offers a spacious 7-seater cabin equipped with a dual 12.3-inch panoramic display setup, integrating the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. Features such as a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a 4-way powered driver’s seat, and a Bose-sourced 8-speaker audio system enhance passenger comfort and convenience. The inclusion of ‘Boss Mode’ allows second-row passengers to adjust the front passenger seat for additional legroom.

Advanced Safety and Driver Assistance

Safety is a focal point for the Clavis, which comes equipped with six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), hill-start assist control (HAC), downhill brake control (DBC), and a comprehensive Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite. This suite includes features like lane keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, and automatic emergency braking, aiming to provide a safer driving experience.

Powertrain Options

The Clavis retains the engine options from the standard Carens:

  • 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 115 PS and 144 Nm of torque.
  • 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine delivering 160 PS and 253 Nm of torque.
  • 1.5-liter diesel engine generating 115 PS and 250 Nm of torque.

Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual, 6-speed intelligent manual transmission (iMT), 6-speed torque converter automatic, and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, depending on the engine variant.

Variants and Booking Details

Kia offers the Carens Clavis in seven trims: HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK+, HTK+(O), HTX, and HTX+. Bookings commence on May 9, 2025, with a token amount of ₹25,000. While the official pricing will be announced in June, expectations place it between ₹11 lakh and ₹21 lakh (ex-showroom).

Market Positioning

The Clavis is designed to bridge the gap between the standard Carens and the more premium Carnival, targeting customers seeking a blend of luxury and practicality in an MPV. With its enhanced features and safety offerings, the Clavis aims to compete with models like the Hyundai Alcazar and Maruti Suzuki XL6.

The 2025 Kia Carens Clavis represents a strategic move by Kia to cater to the evolving preferences of Indian consumers who desire a premium yet practical MPV. Its combination of advanced features, safety technologies, and refined design positions it as a compelling choice in its segment.

