Is the Galaxy S25 Edge the Most Durable Slim Phone Yet? Here’s What We Know

Samsung is set to unveil its slimmest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Edge, on May 12, 2025. This device introduces Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, a new material designed to enhance durability without compromising on design.

Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2: Strength Meets Slimness

Developed in collaboration with Corning, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 integrates crystals within a glass matrix to improve toughness and crack resistance while maintaining optical clarity. This innovation allows for a thinner device profile without sacrificing screen protection.

Samsung’s Executive Vice President, Kwangjin Bae, emphasized the importance of this development: “To support this breakthrough design, it was essential to develop a display material that was both exceptionally thin and reliably strong.”

Design and Build

The Galaxy S25 Edge measures just 5.85mm in thickness and weighs 163 grams, making it Samsung’s slimmest Galaxy S series device to date. The device features a titanium frame, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the front, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back, ensuring durability from all angles.

Display and Performance

Equipped with a 6.7-inch QHD AMOLED display offering a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, the Galaxy S25 Edge promises smooth visuals. Under the hood, it houses the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 12GB of RAM, and storage options of 256GB or 512GB. The device runs on Android 15 with Samsung’s One UI 7.

Camera Capabilities

The smartphone boasts a 200MP main camera with an f/1.7 aperture and optical image stabilization, accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field of view. A 12MP front-facing camera handles selfies and video calls.

Battery and Charging

The Galaxy S25 Edge is powered by a 3,900mAh battery, supporting 25W wired charging. While this capacity is smaller compared to other models in the series, it aligns with the device’s slim profile.

Launch and Availability

Samsung will officially announce the Galaxy S25 Edge during a virtual Unpacked event on May 12, 2025, at 8 PM ET. The device is expected to be available globally starting May 30, with pre-orders already open.