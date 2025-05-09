News

Could Your Next Galaxy Watch Tell You If You’re Eating Enough Carrots?

By Mahak Aggarwal
By Mahak Aggarwal
Samsung’s upcoming One UI 8 Watch update is set to bring a surprising health tool to Galaxy smartwatches: an Antioxidant Index in Samsung Health that measures your beta‑carotene levels through your skin. Early leaks from APK teardowns and insider reports reveal how the feature works, what it tells you, and when you can expect it.

Contents
How the Antioxidant Index WorksWhy Beta‑Carotene MattersWhich Watches Will Support It?Timing and AvailabilityWhat Users Can ExpectBroader Context: Samsung’s Health PushPotential Impact on UsersRemaining Questions

How the Antioxidant Index Works

Teardowns of the One UI 8 Watch APK by Android Authority show Samsung Health will guide users’ step by step:

  1. Thumb placement: You press the pad of your thumb firmly against the BioActive sensor on the back of your watch—not your wrist—for the most accurate reading.
  2. Measurement progress: Your connected phone displays real‑time progress and final readings.
  3. Results: The app labels your daily average as “low” or “adequate,” based on beta‑carotene detected in your skin.

Strings in the APK even recommend spacing measurements by at least 10 seconds and warn that this tool is for wellness insights only, not medical diagnosis.

Why Beta‑Carotene Matters

Beta‑carotene, found in carrots, sweet potatoes and leafy greens, converts to vitamin A and fights free radicals. Tracking it can:

  • Highlight dietary gaps, prompting you to add more colorful vegetables.
  • Support vision and skin health, since vitamin A is vital for both.
  • Complement other wellness metrics, like sleep and activity, for a fuller health picture.

Samsung plans to pair the raw readings with nutrition tips in Samsung Health, offering personalized suggestions on foods rich in antioxidants.

Which Watches Will Support It?

Leaks suggest the feature may debut on the Galaxy Watch 8 series, launching in the second half of 2025, and possibly extend to high‑end models like the Watch Ultra or Watch 7 via One UI 8 Watch. Samsung has not confirmed whether older watches will gain compatibility but expect the newest hardware to offer the most reliable sensor readings.

Timing and Availability

  • One UI 8 Watch rollout: Likely alongside the Galaxy Watch 8 at Samsung’s July 2025 Unpacked event.
  • Samsung Health update: A matching update for the mobile app, enabling the Antioxidant Index dashboard and tips.
  • Lab’s designation: Early adopters may find the feature under Samsung Health Labs, marking it as experimental until refined.

What Users Can Expect

  1. Non‑intrusive scanning: No needles or blood—just a thumb press.
  2. Quick readings: Each measurement takes only a few seconds, with clear indicators of progress.
  3. Daily averages: Track trends over time to see if dietary changes boost your index.
  4. Wellness framing: Samsung emphasizes the tool for nutritional guidance, not clinical use.

Broader Context: Samsung’s Health Push

The Antioxidant Index joins other advanced Samsung Health features revealed for One UI 8 Watch:

  • Battery health protection and watch‑face shuffling for customization.
  • Google Gemini AI integration, replacing Assistant on Wear OS 6, offering on‑wrist productivity tools.
  • Vascular Load Indicator and AI‑driven health coaching, as hinted at in Wear OS 6 previews.

Together, these point to a Samsung strategy focused on holistic wellness, blending hardware sensors with AI insights.

Potential Impact on Users

  • Nutrition awareness: Real‑time feedback on antioxidant intake could reshape meal choices.
  • Preventive health: Early detection of consistently low readings may motivate professional consultation.
  • Competitive edge: Few wearables offer skin‑based nutrient tracking today, setting Samsung apart.

Remaining Questions

  • Accuracy: How closely will skin beta‑carotene levels correlate with blood tests?
  • Model support: Will Galaxy Watch 7 or Ultra owners receive the update, or will it remain exclusive to Watch 8?
  • User experience: How seamless will measurements feel in daily routines?

Samsung’s official reveal this summer should clarify these points.

With One UI 8 Watch’s Antioxidant Index, Samsung extends the role of your Galaxy Watch from activity tracker to nutritional coach. If reliable, it could help users fill dietary gaps without invasive tests. Watch for the feature’s debut alongside the Galaxy Watch 8 this July—and get ready to measure more than steps and heart rate on your wrist.

