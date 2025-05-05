Is Your Galaxy S24 Ultra Battery Draining Fast After the One UI 7 Update? You’re Not Alone

Samsung’s recent rollout of One UI 7, based on Android 15, has introduced several new features to Galaxy devices. However, many Galaxy S24 users are reporting significant battery drain issues following the update.

Widespread Reports of Battery Drain

Users across various platforms, including Samsung’s community forums and Reddit, have shared experiences of accelerated battery depletion. One Galaxy S24 Ultra owner noted a 20% battery drop within three hours of inactivity, necessitating more frequent charging sessions. Similarly, a Galaxy Z Fold 6 user reported ending the day with only 20-25% battery remaining, compared to 45-50% before the update.

These issues aren’t isolated. Multiple users have echoed similar concerns, indicating a broader problem affecting various Galaxy models, including the S23 series and Z Fold 6.

Possible Causes

While Samsung has not officially acknowledged the battery drain issue, some users suggest that the device’s background optimization processes post-update could be contributing factors. After major updates, phones often recalibrate and learn user behavior, which can temporarily increase battery consumption. However, the persistence of the problem weeks after the update suggests there might be underlying software bugs.

Temporary Solutions

In the absence of an official fix, users have experimented with various methods to mitigate the battery drain:

Clearing Cache Partition : Some users have found that wiping the cache partition can alleviate the issue.

: Some users have found that wiping the cache partition can alleviate the issue. Factory Reset : A more drastic measure, but a factory reset has reportedly resolved the problem for certain users.

: A more drastic measure, but a factory reset has reportedly resolved the problem for certain users. Waiting Period: Allowing the device a few days post-update to complete background optimizations has helped some users see improvements in battery life.

As of now, Samsung has not released an official statement regarding the battery drain complaints. Users are hopeful that an upcoming software patch will address the issue. In the meantime, those experiencing significant battery problems may consider the temporary solutions mentioned above.

If you’ve recently updated to One UI 7 and are facing battery issues, you’re encouraged to share your experience on Samsung’s official forums or social media platforms. User feedback can be instrumental in prompting a timely response from the company.