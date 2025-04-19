Did CMF Phone 2 Pro Just Redefine Budget Smartphone Cameras and Performance?

London-based technology company Nothing is making waves in the budget smartphone world. They recently announced their CMF Phone 2 Pro is coming soon, promising to shake things up with what they call the “best-in-segment” camera system and performance. The official unveil date is set for April 28, 2025.

For years, budget phones meant making significant compromises, especially when it came to photography and speed. CMF Phone 2 Pro aims to change that narrative, packing features usually found in more expensive devices into a more accessible package.

A Camera System Punching Above Its Weight

The most striking upgrade CMF highlights is the camera setup. The Phone 2 Pro features a triple-camera system, a notable inclusion for this segment. What really stands out are the specific lenses:

50MP Telephoto Lens: This is a big deal for a budget phone. It offers 2x optical zoom. Optical zoom uses the lens to get closer to your subject without losing detail, unlike digital zoom which just crops the image. Getting true optical zoom on a budget device is rare and could lead to much better portraits and distant shots.

50MP Main Sensor: The primary camera boasts a 50MP resolution paired with a large 1/1.57” sensor. A larger sensor can capture more light, potentially resulting in better photos in various conditions, especially low light, and offering more detail. CMF claims this is the largest main sensor in its segment

8MP Ultra-Wide Camera: Completing the trio is an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 119.5° field of view. This lets you capture wider scenes, great for landscapes or group shots, ensuring you fit more into the frame.

Putting a telephoto lens with optical zoom and a large main sensor together in a budget phone could genuinely set a new standard for what people expect from affordable smartphone photography.

Performance That Keeps Up

Beyond the camera, the CMF Phone 2 Pro packs the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 PRO chipset. This processor is designed to handle daily tasks and entertainment needs smoothly. Compared to the previous CMF Phone 1, this new chipset offers a 10% faster CPU and up to 5% graphics improvement.

For those interested in AI capabilities, the Dimensity 7300 PRO includes a 6th generation NPU capable of up to 4.8 TOPS (Trillions of Operations Per Second) of AI computing power. This can help with various tasks like image processing and device optimizations.

Gamers on a budget also have reason to pay attention. CMF claims the Phone 2 Pro will offer a great gaming experience in its segment, supporting up to 120 FPS in games like BGMI. It also features a claimed +53% network boost and a 1000 Hz touch sampling rate, which can translate to more responsive gameplay.

If CMF Phone 2 Pro delivers on these camera and performance promises, it could force other manufacturers in the budget space to step up their game. We’ll know more when the phone is fully revealed on April 28, 2025.