Could Your Home Be This Comfortable and Stylish? Lloyd’s New ACs Have Arrived

Imagine stepping into your home, and the air instantly wraps you in perfect comfort, not just cooling you down but also fitting flawlessly with your personal style. Lloyd, the well-known home appliance brand from Havells India, just launched something designed to do exactly that: the Lloyd Luxuria Collection. This isn’t just about new air conditioners; it signals a shift towards making our living spaces not only comfortable but also beautiful reflections of ourselves.

The Luxuria Collection introduces the eye-catching StunnAir model and builds upon the popular Stellar and Stylus lines. It’s a direct response to people wanting more from their cooling – they want technology, design, and quality all wrapped into one. This push into premium air conditioning shows Lloyd understands what homeowners are looking for today.

Meeting this growing demand requires serious capacity. Lloyd has ramped up the combined production power at its Ghiloth and Sri City plants to a massive 3 million ACs each year. This move prepares the brand to get these stylish, tech-packed units into more homes.

Why Your Next AC Might Need More Than Just Cooling

Homes are becoming more than just places we live; they are expressions of who we are. As we put more thought into interior design, the appliances within those spaces matter. Yogesh Kumar Gupta, Executive Director at Havells India Limited, shared, “Last year’s lineup performed really well, showing us the strong interest in premium ACs. The Luxuria collection builds on that. StunnAir, with its AI and voice features, stands out. It’s not just about adding high-end features; it’s about creating a complete experience. With StunnAir, Stellar, and Stylus, we change what comfort feels like.”

Alok Tickoo, Executive Vice President at Lloyd, echoed this feeling. “Adding StunnAir to the Stellar and Stylus lineup raises the bar in the premium market. We are excited by how these units perform and how well they look in modern homes. The Luxuria Collection helps improve how our customers live, creating spaces where comfort and style live together.”

This focus on merging look and feel with powerful performance is key. The Luxuria Collection is Lloyd’s answer for customers who expect top quality and design.

Meet the Stars of the Luxuria Collection

StunnAir Air Conditioner: This AC uses smart AI to cool. AI-Powered Cooling adjusts based on your preferences. INDRI technology can tell if a person is in the room and changes airflow. It even turns itself on or off when people enter or leave. “Find Me” and “Miss Me” modes direct air right at you or away. 3D Airflow pushes cool air everywhere in the room. This AC cools even when it’s 60°C outside. Rapid Cooling can drop the temperature to 18°C quickly, thanks to better air intake and faster airflow. You can control it with just your voice – say “Hello Lloyd!” for common tasks, no Wi-Fi or phone needed. It looks good too, with an Interactive LED Fascia, a design inspired by ribbed glass, and a Sliding Fascia that appears when the AC turns on. It even has a built-in air purifier that shows real-time air quality and offers 7 customizable mood lighting colors, even when it’s off.

The Stellar line gets an upgrade with Stellar Duo, Stellar Art, and Stellar Grace. These models add subtle design touches and customizable lighting. Stellar Duo works as a heat pump, while Stellar Art and Stellar Grace offer designs for different room styles. Mood-based Ambi lighting lets you set the right feel easily.

The Stellar line gets an upgrade with Stellar Duo, Stellar Art, and Stellar Grace. These models add subtle design touches and customizable lighting. Stellar Duo works as a heat pump, while Stellar Art and Stellar Grace offer designs for different room styles. Mood-based Ambi lighting lets you set the right feel easily. Stylus Air Conditioner: The Stylus lets you change its look with different panels (colored, marble, wood). It becomes a design piece that matches your room. Built-in Wi-Fi gives you smart control. Its 6-in-1 Convertible function saves energy by adjusting cooling power. Automatic Humidity Control helps keep the air feeling good. Stylus mixes good looks, comfort, and smart tech.

More Than Just ACs: A Wider Vision for Your Home

Lloyd and Havells think appliances should make life better. Rajesh Rathi, Sales Head & Executive Vice President at Havells India Limited, mentioned other products fitting this idea. “The KOLOR Refrigerator, Mini LED TV, and Novante Washing Machine bring together ease, smart features, and looks for today’s homes. From watching TV to doing laundry, each product makes daily tasks simpler and more enjoyable. We design appliances with real needs in mind, bringing together smart features and good looks in important ways. By raising the standard in home solutions, we keep our promise to deliver quality, dependable products, and a good user experience.”

The KOLOR Refrigerator automatically defrosts and uses smart sensors for better temperature control and less energy use. It offers fast freezing and ice making and comes in nice pastel colors.

Lloyd’s Mini LED TVs use small lights for better picture quality, brighter images, and accurate colors. They have features like high brightness, a fast refresh rate, and immersive sound with Dolby Vision & Atmos and a built-in subwoofer.

The Novante Washing Machine uses a smart motor and built-in heater to clean clothes, even tough stains from days ago. It can save time and water with special wash cycles. You can control it and get updates using your phone.

With the Luxuria Collection and these other thoughtfully designed products, Lloyd is clearly aiming to offer more than just appliances; they offer ways to create a more comfortable, stylish, and convenient home. The increased manufacturing capacity means they are serious about meeting the demand for this vision.