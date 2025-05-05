Is the 2025 MG Hector at ₹14 Lakh India’s Most Sensible SUV Upgrade?

MG Motor India has rolled out the 2025 iteration of its popular Hector SUV, bringing a crucial update that aligns with India’s push towards greener fuel. The refreshed Hector is now certified for E20 fuel, a blend of 20% ethanol and 80% petrol, a move that anticipates and meets the government’s mandate for E20 compatibility in gasoline vehicles produced from April 1, 2025. This update comes with a starting ex-showroom price of ₹13.99 lakh, positioning it as a strong contender in the competitive mid-size SUV segment.

For many car buyers in India, the shift to E20 fuel is becoming a significant consideration. With fuel stations gradually transitioning to E20 supply across the country, owning an E20-compliant vehicle offers peace of mind and future-readiness. MG’s timely update to the Hector means that any petrol variant rolling off the production line after March 31, 2025, adheres to this new standard. The company had already made its Astor model E20 compliant last year, showcasing a consistent focus on adapting to evolving fuel standards.

The 2025 MG Hector maintains its strong presence on the road with its distinctive design and continues to offer a spacious and feature-rich cabin. While the exterior design sees no major changes in this update, the focus remains on the powertrain refinement for E20 compatibility. The Hector is available with two engine options: a 1.5-litre turbo petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine delivers 143 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque, paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic. The 2.0-litre diesel engine, producing 170 PS and 350 Nm of torque, is available with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Inside, the Hector continues to impress with its notable features. A prominent 14-inch HD infotainment touchscreen dominates the dashboard, offering seamless connectivity with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This large display, one of the biggest in its class, adds a touch of premium to the cabin. Other interior highlights include a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, which enhances the sense of space and airiness, and over 70 connected car features that add convenience and modern functionality.

Safety remains a priority for the Hector, and the 2025 model is equipped with a suite of advanced safety features. It includes Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking. Additional safety equipment includes electronic stability control, up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and speed-sensing door locks.

The 2025 MG Hector is offered in six variants: Style, Shine Pro, Select Pro, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro. It caters to different family needs with five, six, and seven-seat configurations. The starting price of ₹13.99 lakh for the base variant makes it an attractive option, especially considering the features packed into the SUV. When compared to some rivals in the mid-size SUV segment, the Hector’s pricing, coupled with its extensive feature list and now E20 compliance, presents a compelling value proposition for buyers looking for a spacious and well-equipped vehicle.

To sweeten the deal for prospective buyers, JSW MG Motor India has also introduced a ‘Midnight Carnival’ campaign. This limited-period offer provides benefits up to ₹4 lakh, including an extended warranty and roadside assistance for up to five years. Additionally, twenty lucky buyers have a chance to win a trip to London. This kind of offer adds significant value and peace of mind for new owners.

The decision to make the Hector E20 compliant ahead of the mandatory deadline shows MG’s proactive approach and commitment to the Indian market’s evolving needs. As ethanol blending in fuel increases, vehicles capable of running on higher ethanol blends become more relevant and practical for daily use. The 2025 MG Hector, with its E20 compatibility, competitive pricing, and comprehensive feature set, aims to solidify its position as a sensible and future-ready SUV choice for Indian families.