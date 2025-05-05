Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Review: My Honest Opinion After Using It For 30 Days!

I’ve been spending some good amount of time with Motorola’s new launch, the Edge 60 Fusion, and I’m now ready to give you my full experience. Since this phone was announced, there has been a lot of buzz around it, particularly regarding its design, display, and specs. I’ve mostly been using the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, which costs Rs. 22,999. There is also a 12GB + 256GB model for Rs. 24,999. So, here we go. Let’s take a look and find out if this phone is really going to leave its mark in this crowded price segment.

Design and Build Quality: The First Touch and Feel

As soon as I unpacked the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, the first thing that struck me was its design and build quality. Motorola has held onto that signature Edge series design here – that swooping curved screen and the general sleekness of the phone. The one I have comes with a vegan leather rear, which provides a truly premium feel to hold in the hand. While it is a plastic construction, it does not feel in any way cheap; rather, it provides a pleasant, firm grasp. The phone is surprisingly lightweight and thin for a phone of its size, so it feels easy to keep in your hand for long periods or put in your pocket.

Let’s discuss the durability of this phone, which is a huge positive feature of this phone. It has an IP68 + IP69 rating! Yes, you’ve read that correctly. While IP68 for dust and water resistance is increasingly the norm, IP69 is the standard for withstanding high-pressure, high-temperature jets of water. This essentially amounts to enormous peace of mind – if it falls in water by accident or even gets a proper splash, it’ll probably survive in most circumstances.

To add on top of that, it has MIL-STD-810H Military Grade certification. This rating means that the phone is constructed to be able to withstand some amount of shocks and drops, providing yet another layer of durability. The screen is also guarded by Gorilla Glass 7i, something that is also very much appreciated. All these ratings and certifications do give a very good amount of confidence that the phone will be able to take a little bit of rough and tumble. Honestly, design-wise, Motorola has nailed it here – the phone is beautiful and feels extremely robust.

Display: A Treat For The Eyes

The display is one of the major positives of the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion. It has a 6.7-inch pOLED 1.5K curved screen. Since it’s a pOLED panel, the colours are absolutely vivid, the blacks are extremely deep, and the contrast is simply phenomenal. The 1.5K resolution means the screen is incredibly sharp; text and pictures appear crisp and clear. The curved screen also provides a premium look, particularly watching notifications drift in from the side, but as with any curved screen, you may feel the occasional unintended touch, something that is normal behavior.

On the refresh rate, it’s 120Hz. Yes, this may be a small dip from the supposed 144Hz on its counterpart (Edge 50 Fusion), but in reality, 120Hz is silky smooth for regular use. Scrolling, gaming, and animations all appear and feel amazingly smooth. The screen’s peak brightness is a whopping 4,500 nits. This is seriously, painfully bright and it makes a gigantic difference when used outside. Even in sunny outdoors, the screen is clearly visible, without having to strain to look at the content. The touch sampling rate of 300Hz is good for gaming and helps to provide a responsive touch. Playing video on this screen is an amazing experience; watching OTT content is a delight.

Performance: Is The Dimensity 7400 Enough?

Charging the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip. This is quite a new processor and finds itself in the mid-range to upper-mid-range class. For normal day-to-day usage such as scrolling on social media, Browse, calling, messaging, and simple multitasking, the phone is silky smooth. Applications launch within seconds, and no stuttering is experienced even with many apps left running in the background.

For gaming, I attempted to play games such as BGMI, Call of Duty Mobile, and Asphalt 9. For BGMI and COD Mobile, I could play at medium to high graphics settings with smooth frame rates. Asphalt 9 also played smoothly. If you’re a serious gamer wanting to play the most demanding games at the very highest settings, you may need to make some slight tweaks, but for light to medium gaming, the Dimensity 7400 is very capable. The presence of 8GB and 12GB RAM options also improves multitasking, enabling more apps to remain in memory for faster switching. The 256GB storage is also a nice generous one, so you won’t need to run out of space soon. All in all, the performance is really good for this price tag.

Motorola has always been commended for its pure software experience, and the Edge 60 Fusion follows suit. The phone comes with Android 15 right out of the box, which is the newest Android version available as of now. On top of this is Motorola’s Hello UI, which is extremely close to stock Android. There’s very little bloatware or useless pre-installed apps, giving it a clean, light, and user-friendly experience.

Motorola has also promised a lot when it comes to software updates. It promises three OS upgrades and four years of security updates for this phone. This is great for a mid-range phone. It means you’ll get up to Android 16, 17, and 18 updates, and your phone will be secure for four years. This significantly boosts the longevity of the phone. The phone also features Moto AI features, which Motorola is showcasing, such as improved photo features or Smart Water Touch 3.0, which is said to assist with using the phone with wet fingers. These are minor additions but help make for a more efficient user experience.

Cameras: Has Motorola Caught Up in the Camera Game?

Camera performance is one aspect where Motorola has worked hard over the last couple of years. The Edge 60 Fusion features a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C main camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). Under optimal daylight, photographs taken using the primary sensor are very detailed and sharp, and the colours appear natural. The dynamic range is also good. The presence of OIS comes in handy under low-light conditions, minimizing camera shake and resulting in better-quality images. AI Photo Enhancement Engine assists in improving colours and details.

There’s also a dual-purpose 13MP ultra-wide camera alongside the primary sensor. It captures ultra-wide images, as well as acting as a depth sensor to create background blur in portrait photographs and a macro sensor for shooting close-up shots. The ultra-wide images are decent, having minimal distortion. The macro is useful for grabbing detailed close shots, giving another level of usefulness for creative shoots. The depth sensing is well-suited to creating background blur in portrait pictures, and it’s quite okay.

For selfies, a 32MP front-facing camera. Good detail is recorded by it, and the colors are nice. A feature that I truly enjoy is that the front camera allows 4K recording, and it’s perfect for content creators or those who want to record good vlogs or high-quality selfie videos. Adaptive Stabilization also comes into play for recording video, and it lends smoothness to video recording. Overall, camera performance is highly versatile and good for the price category, particularly the main and selfie cameras. No flagship-like low-light performance is expected, but for normal usage and social media sharing, the cameras are more than sufficient.

Battery and Charging: A Powerhouse Combination

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion carries a huge 5,500mAh battery. If you just look at the number, it’s reassuring enough. Based on my intense usage conditions (a combination of Browse, social media, games, and video streaming), the phone easily lasted an entire day. With average usage, it could easily last two days. Battery backup is certainly one area where this phone excels.

For charging, it has 68W TurboPower Charging. That is seriously speedy. Although you’ll have to check whether or not the charger comes in the box (as it usually does with Motorola), having 68W support has the phone charged up very quickly. Zero to full takes around 40-45 minutes, which is greatly convenient for individuals who don’t have a great deal of time to leave the phone plugged in. The blend of great battery life and fast charging speed makes this phone a highly dependable daily driver.

Audio and Other Features

Audio-wise, the Edge 60 Fusion has Dolby Atmos support, which improves the audio experience, particularly when listening through headphones. The speakers are good; they’re loud enough for casual use, but perhaps not the best in the class for audiophiles who mainly listen through phone speakers.

As for other features, I’ve already discussed the IP ratings and MIL-STD certification, which are massive plus points for durability. Smart Water Touch 3.0 is an interesting feature I came across. The Moto AI features also bring some smart functionalities to the user experience. All the basic connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, etc., are available. 5G support, naturally, is there.

Comparison to Edge 50 Fusion: What’s New?

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is the successor to last year’s Edge 50 Fusion. Design-wise, the two phones are quite similar, with the curved display and vegan leather finish being the defining features of the Edge series. However, the Edge 60 Fusion brings some notable upgrades:

Processor: It gets a newer Dimensity 7400 chip, which should offer improved performance and efficiency compared to its predecessor.

It gets a newer chip, which should offer improved performance and efficiency compared to its predecessor. Display: The display is brighter (4500 nits peak) compared to the previous generation’s brightness. However, the refresh rate might be slightly lower (if the Edge 50 Fusion indeed had 144Hz as rumoured). The display protection is also better with Gorilla Glass 7i .

The display is (4500 nits peak) compared to the previous generation’s brightness. However, the refresh rate might be slightly lower (if the Edge 50 Fusion indeed had 144Hz as rumoured). The display protection is also better with . Battery: The battery is slightly bigger at 5500mAh compared to the previous model.

So, the Edge 60 Fusion is an incremental yet significant upgrade, especially in terms of core performance, display brightness, and durability. If you’re an Edge 50 Fusion user, an upgrade might not be absolutely necessary, but if you’re looking for a new phone in this segment and value these improvements, the Edge 60 Fusion is a solid option.

My Verdict: Should You Purchase The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion?

Having spent a good couple of days with the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, I can safely declare that this is one very promising entry in its price bracket. It’s a phone for the person who will appreciate a device that not only appears and feels premium and stylish but is also mighty in processing power, battery life is reassuring, and above all, is extremely rugged. The IP68/IP69 and MIL-STD certifications actually set this phone apart. The screen is excellent, performance is adequate for normal use and gaming, the software is clean with an excellent update policy, and battery life as well as charging speed are outstanding.

If you’re in the market for a phone with a pure software experience, an excellent display for watching media and gaming, great battery backup, and you appreciate strong durability, then you should definitely give the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion serious consideration. Its price, particularly the Rs 22,999 model, is highly appealing considering the feature set it has to offer.

If you’re only interested in having the absolutely best camera performance, especially under extremely low lighting conditions, then you may wish to consider some other choices. But as a complete package, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion fully deserves its price and a big thumbs up from me.

I hope this review was informative for you. If you have further questions, please ask in the comments below!