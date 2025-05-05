Haier C90 & C95 OLED TVs Launch in India with Dolby Vision, Harman Kardon Audio & More

Haier has launched its latest OLED TVs, the C90 and C95 series, in India, aiming to enhance home entertainment experiences. These models are designed to cater to diverse viewing preferences, offering a range of features suitable for both movie enthusiasts and gamers.

Display and Design

The C90 series is available in 55″, 65″, and 77″ sizes, while the C95 comes in 55″ and 65″ variants. Both series feature OLED panels that provide deep blacks and vibrant colors. The TVs support Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+, adjusting brightness and contrast based on ambient lighting. A bezel-less design with a metal swivel stand allows for flexible placement and viewing angles.

Audio Performance

Audio quality is a highlight, with the C95 series equipped with Harman Kardon-tuned 2.1 channel speakers delivering 50W output. The 77″ C90 model offers a more powerful 65W system. Both series support Dolby Atmos and incorporate dbx-tv technology for enhanced sound clarity.

Smart Features and Connectivity

Running on Google TV, these OLED TVs offer hands-free voice control and come with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, HAICAST, and built-in Chromecast. The Bluetooth Sound Cast feature allows audio streaming from mobile devices to the TV speakers. A solar-powered remote with USB Type-C charging adds to the convenience.

Gaming Capabilities

For gaming enthusiasts, the C95 series offers a 144Hz refresh rate, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and AMD FreeSync Premium, ensuring smooth gameplay. The C90 series supports a 120Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium, catering to various gaming needs.

Pricing and Availability

The C90 series starts at ₹1,29,990, and the C95 series begins at ₹1,56,990. These models are available for purchase through Haier India’s website, major electronics retailers, and leading e-commerce platforms.

Haier’s commitment to local manufacturing aligns with the ‘Make in India’ initiative, aiming to provide quality products tailored to Indian consumers.