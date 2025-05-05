News

Haier C90 & C95 OLED TVs Launch in India with Dolby Vision, Harman Kardon Audio & More

Vishal Jain
By Vishal Jain
2 Min Read
C90 Launch Image

Haier has launched its latest OLED TVs, the C90 and C95 series, in India, aiming to enhance home entertainment experiences. These models are designed to cater to diverse viewing preferences, offering a range of features suitable for both movie enthusiasts and gamers.

Contents
Display and DesignAudio PerformanceSmart Features and ConnectivityGaming CapabilitiesPricing and Availability

Display and Design

The C90 series is available in 55″, 65″, and 77″ sizes, while the C95 comes in 55″ and 65″ variants. Both series feature OLED panels that provide deep blacks and vibrant colors. The TVs support Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+, adjusting brightness and contrast based on ambient lighting. A bezel-less design with a metal swivel stand allows for flexible placement and viewing angles.

Audio Performance

Audio quality is a highlight, with the C95 series equipped with Harman Kardon-tuned 2.1 channel speakers delivering 50W output. The 77″ C90 model offers a more powerful 65W system. Both series support Dolby Atmos and incorporate dbx-tv technology for enhanced sound clarity.

Smart Features and Connectivity

Running on Google TV, these OLED TVs offer hands-free voice control and come with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, HAICAST, and built-in Chromecast. The Bluetooth Sound Cast feature allows audio streaming from mobile devices to the TV speakers. A solar-powered remote with USB Type-C charging adds to the convenience.

Gaming Capabilities

For gaming enthusiasts, the C95 series offers a 144Hz refresh rate, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and AMD FreeSync Premium, ensuring smooth gameplay. The C90 series supports a 120Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium, catering to various gaming needs.

Pricing and Availability

The C90 series starts at ₹1,29,990, and the C95 series begins at ₹1,56,990. These models are available for purchase through Haier India’s website, major electronics retailers, and leading e-commerce platforms.

Haier’s commitment to local manufacturing aligns with the ‘Make in India’ initiative, aiming to provide quality products tailored to Indian consumers.

Is the Realme GT7 the Ultimate Gaming Smartphone of 2025?
Is Human-Level AI Just 5 Years Away, But Still Can’t Dream? Google DeepMind CEO Weighs In
Tesla Backing Out? Why Elon Musk May Be Afraid to Build Cars in India
Is India the Next Gaming Superpower? Zupee’s Bold Claim at WAVES Summit 2025
Is the 2025 MG Hector at ₹14 Lakh India’s Most Sensible SUV Upgrade?
Share This Article
Vishal Jain
ByVishal Jain
Follow:
With a Bachelor in Computer Application from VTU and 10 years of experience, Vishal's comprehensive reviews help readers navigate new software and apps. His insights are often cited in software development conferences. His hands-on approach and detailed analysis help readers make informed decisions about the tools they use daily.
Previous Article Is Human-Level AI Just 5 Years Away, But Still Can't Dream Is Human-Level AI Just 5 Years Away, But Still Can’t Dream? Google DeepMind CEO Weighs In
Next Article Is the Realme GT7 the Ultimate Gaming Smartphone of 2025 Is the Realme GT7 the Ultimate Gaming Smartphone of 2025?
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Realme Buds Air7 Review
Realme Buds Air7 Review: Best ANC Earbuds Under ₹3000?
Are Robots Taking Our Jobs
Are Robots Taking Our Jobs? Indian IT Giants Turn to AI, And Hiring Feels the Chill
By Shweta Bansal
Tired of Spam Calls? Airtel's New Trick Shows You Who's Really Calling!
Tired of Spam Calls? Airtel’s New Trick Shows You Who’s Really Calling!
By Vishal Jain
₹16,999 for a Pro Camera? CMF Phone 2 Pro Sale Starts Now!
₹16,999 for a Pro Camera? CMF Phone 2 Pro Sale Starts Now!
By Hardik Mitra
Is This the Holy Grail Lens for Sony Photographers? First Look at the FE 50-150mm F2 GM!
Is This the Holy Grail Lens for Sony Photographers? First Look at the FE 50-150mm F2 GM!
By Srishti Gulati
Indian Audio Brand Just Dropped a Soundbar That Will Blow Your Mind!
Indian Audio Brand Just Dropped a Soundbar That Will Blow Your Mind!
By Aditi Sharma

You Might also Like