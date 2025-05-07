Is Your Doctor’s Billing About to Change? Infinx Makes a Huge $96 Million Move in Healthcare

Healthcare providers face a constant battle: getting paid for the care they provide. Managing patient billing, insurance claims, and following up on denied payments is a complex, often frustrating job known as Revenue Cycle Management (RCM). Now, a major shift just happened that could impact hospitals and doctor’s offices across the country.

Infinx, a company known for using artificial intelligence to help healthcare providers get paid faster and more accurately, just announced a significant acquisition. On May 7, 2025, Infinx bought the Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Business from i3 Verticals, Inc. The price tag? A substantial $96 million.

This isn’t just a company buying another company’s piece of business. This move dramatically changes the playing field for Infinx, instantly expanding its reach, especially into larger healthcare organizations like major academic medical centers. Think of teaching hospitals and large university health systems – they often have incredibly complicated billing needs, and now Infinx is positioned to serve them.

Jaideep Tandon, Chairman and CEO of Infinx, sounded genuinely excited about the deal. He highlighted the value of bringing the i3 Verticals team and their established relationships into the Infinx fold. He sees their experience working with big healthcare systems as a perfect fit for Infinx’s technology-first approach. Tandon believes combining this human expertise with Infinx’s AI tools – which help with everything from getting patients registered correctly to chasing down unpaid bills – will bring real benefits to healthcare providers.

For i3 Verticals, selling their healthcare RCM arm was a strategic decision to focus their business elsewhere. Greg Daily, Chairman and CEO of i3 Verticals, explained they were proud of the RCM business they built but recognized that success in that specific market increasingly requires massive scale. Their future, Daily said, lies in providing software solutions in different industries. Finding a partner like Infinx means their healthcare RCM team and customers are moving to a company where RCM is the core focus.

The acquisition fits right into Infinx’s bigger plan. They want to offer a complete package to healthcare providers, covering the entire journey from the moment a patient makes an appointment to the final payment. By merging i3 Verticals’ customer base and team with their own AI-powered platforms, Infinx aims to help healthcare systems collect more money, cut down on paperwork, and let doctors and nurses spend more time caring for patients.

This $96 million acquisition positions Infinx as a stronger player in the competitive healthcare RCM market, ready to tackle the complex needs of some of the nation’s largest medical institutions.