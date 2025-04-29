Is Nothing’s CMF Phone 2 Pro Bringing True Modularity Back to Your Pocket?

Remember when changing your phone’s back cover was a simple affair, a way to express yourself or just refresh the look? While the CMF Phone 1 hinted at that playful customization with its swappable panels and unique “Accessory Point,” Nothing’s sub-brand is taking a different, perhaps more practical, swing at modularity with the newly launched CMF Phone 2 Pro. It sheds the easily swapped backs but introduces a compelling new accessory system that just might change how you use your phone day-to-day.

Forget peeling off a backplate; the CMF Phone 2 Pro features a fixed back panel, contributing to a noticeably thinner and lighter feel in your hand compared to its predecessor. Yet, the spirit of customization lives on. Look closely and you’ll still find those signature visible screws along the edges and the distinct wheel screw on the bottom-left corner – elements carried over from the first generation that telegraph CMF’s design language. These aren’t just for show; they are crucial connection points for the Phone 2 Pro’s modular ambitions.

The real story here is the new “Universal Cover.” This isn’t just a standard phone case. It acts as the central hub for the Phone 2 Pro’s expanded accessory ecosystem. Once you attach the Universal Cover to the phone, likely utilizing those visible screws and the wheel point for a secure fit, a world of possibilities opens up. The cover reportedly integrates magnetic coils, a simple yet effective solution for snapping on additional modules.

Imagine effortlessly attaching a “Wallet and Stand” to the back of your phone when you head out, keeping your essential cards handy and providing a convenient kickstand for watching videos on the go. Need to get more creative with your mobile photography? The new system supports “Interchangeable Lenses” that slot directly into the phone’s raised camera module area when the Universal Cover is in place. This suggests CMF is looking beyond just aesthetic changes, aiming to add tangible functionality through these attachments. While the Lanyard accessory from the Phone 1 returns, it gains flexibility, attaching either directly to the phone via the wheel screw or onto the new Universal Cover.

This shift in approach marks a clear evolution. The CMF Phone 1 felt like an experiment in bringing a tactile, customizable feel back to budget smartphones. The Phone 2 Pro refines this, moving towards a more integrated system where the modularity enhances the phone’s utility through practical accessories rather than just offering cosmetic swaps. However, this also means your existing CMF Phone 1 accessories likely won’t work with the new model due to the design changes and the introduction of the Universal Cover system.

Beyond the exciting new accessory kit, the CMF Phone 2 Pro packs a punch in terms of core specifications, especially considering its accessible price point. The phone sports a vibrant 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, capable of reaching a peak brightness of 3000 nits for excellent visibility even in bright sunlight. It also supports HDR10+ for a more dynamic viewing experience.

Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro processor, paired with 8GB of RAM. Storage options go up to 256GB, with the welcome addition of a microSD card slot allowing for further expansion up to a massive 2TB. This combination should handle daily tasks, multitasking, and even some gaming without breaking a sweat.

Photography sees a significant upgrade as well. The CMF Phone 2 Pro features a versatile triple rear camera setup, a departure from the single functional camera on its predecessor. It includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens offering 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide lens. This expanded range of lenses opens up more creative shooting possibilities, from detailed close-ups with the telephoto to expansive landscape shots with the ultrawide. A 16MP camera handles selfies on the front.

Keeping the lights on is a substantial 5000mAh battery, supporting 33W wired fast charging. Notably, the CMF Phone 2 Pro includes a 33W charger right in the box in certain regions, like India, a consumer-friendly move that goes against the trend of omitting chargers. It also offers 5W reverse wired charging, letting you top up other small devices.

The phone runs on Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.2 out of the box and comes with a promise of three years of major Android updates and six years of security patches, providing peace of mind for long-term use. Another interesting addition is the “Essential Key,” a physical button that provides quick access to the “Essential Space,” an AI-powered feature designed to simplify access to things like screenshots, photos, and voice notes.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is available in several eye-catching colors, including the signature Orange (with a dual-tone finish), White (dual-tone), Black (frosted glass texture), and Light Green (frosted glass texture). Pricing starts around ₹18,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, with the 8GB RAM + 256GB option priced slightly higher. Availability in India begins on May 5th through major online platforms and select retail stores, with special launch offers bringing the effective starting price down for a limited time. Details on pricing and availability for the new accessories are expected soon.

CMF by Nothing set out to make great design and user experience more accessible. With the CMF Phone 2 Pro, they evolve their vision of modularity, focusing on practical, attachable accessories that enhance the phone’s capabilities in everyday life. While it steps away from the pure aesthetic modularity of the Phone 1’s swappable backs, this new accessory system, built around the Universal Cover, presents a compelling direction. It feels less like a gimmick and more like a thoughtful way to add functionality as you need it. It will be fascinating to see how users embrace this new approach and what future accessories CMF introduces to expand the ecosystem further.