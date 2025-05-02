Automobiles

Is Royal Enfield’s 6% Sales Growth in April 2025 a Sign of Global Domination?

Aditi Sharma
By Aditi Sharma
2 Min Read
Royal Enfield, the iconic motorcycle brand under Eicher Motors, reported a 6% year-on-year increase in total sales for April 2025, reaching 86,559 units compared to 82,043 units in April 2024.

Contents
Domestic Sales: Steady PerformanceExport Sales: Significant GrowthProduct Portfolio and Market ResponseStrategic Initiatives and Future Outlook

Domestic Sales: Steady Performance

In the domestic market, Royal Enfield sold 76,002 units in April 2025, marking a modest 1% increase from 75,038 units in the same month last year. This steady performance indicates consistent demand for Royal Enfield motorcycles in India.

Export Sales: Significant Growth

Exports saw a substantial rise, with 10,557 units shipped in April 2025, a 55% increase from 6,832 units in April 2024. This surge reflects Royal Enfield’s growing presence in international markets.

Product Portfolio and Market Response

Royal Enfield’s 350cc segment, including models like the Classic 350, Hunter 350, Bullet 350, Meteor 350, and Goan Classic 350, accounted for 74,282 units sold in April 2025, representing 85.82% of total sales. This segment experienced a 1.94% year-on-year growth.

The 350cc+ segment, featuring models such as the Scram 440, Himalayan 450, Guerrilla 450, Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Super Meteor 650, Shotgun 650, Interceptor Bear 650, and Classic 650, sold 12,277 units, marking a 36.35% year-on-year increase.

Strategic Initiatives and Future Outlook

In April 2025, Royal Enfield introduced the 2025 Hunter 350 in new colorways at the HunterHood event, celebrating the motorcycle’s agility and the community around it. Additionally, the company expanded its international footprint by launching the Classic 350 in Nepal, manufactured at its CKD facility.

Looking ahead, Royal Enfield plans to enter the electric vehicle market with the anticipated launch of the Flying Flea electric bike by the end of the year. This move aims to cater to environmentally conscious consumers and expand the company’s market presence.

Royal Enfield’s 6% sales growth in April 2025, driven by significant export increases and steady domestic performance, underscores the brand’s expanding global appeal and strategic market positioning.

