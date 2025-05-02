News

Is This the Best Time to Upgrade Your Smartphone? Flipkart’s SASA LELE Sale Offers Up to 48% Off on Top Brands

Mahak Aggarwal
By Mahak Aggarwal
2 Min Read
Looking to upgrade your smartphone without breaking the bank? Flipkart’s SASA LELE Sale, running from May 1 to May 8, 2025, offers up to 48% off on top smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Vivo, and more. With additional bank discounts and exchange offers, this is an opportunity to grab premium devices at reduced prices.

Contents
Apple iPhones: Premium Devices at Lower PricesSamsung Galaxy: Flagship Features at Reduced PricesVivo Smartphones: High Performance Meets AffordabilityAdditional Offers and Benefits Tips for Shoppers

Apple iPhones: Premium Devices at Lower Prices

Apple enthusiasts can rejoice as Flipkart offers significant discounts on various iPhone models:

  • iPhone 16 (128GB): Originally priced at ₹79,900, now available for ₹63,999. Further discounts apply with SBI credit card transactions.
  • iPhone 16 Plus (128GB): Priced at ₹69,999, down from ₹89,900.
  • iPhone 16 Pro (128GB): Available for ₹99,900, reduced from ₹1,19,900.

Samsung Galaxy: Flagship Features at Reduced Prices

Samsung’s Galaxy series sees substantial price cuts:

  • Galaxy S24 FE 5G (128GB): Discounted to ₹34,999 from ₹59,999.
  • Galaxy S24 (128GB): Now at ₹44,999, down from ₹74,999.
  • Galaxy F55 5G (128GB): Priced at ₹18,999, reduced from ₹26,999. Additional bank offers can lower the price further.

Vivo Smartphones: High Performance Meets Affordability

Vivo offers a range of smartphones with notable discounts:

  • Vivo T4x 5G (128GB): Available for ₹13,999, reduced from ₹17,999.
  • Vivo T3 Ultra (128GB): Priced at ₹27,999, down from ₹29,999.

Additional Offers and Benefits

  • Bank Discounts: SBI credit card users can avail a 10% instant discount on purchases.
  • Exchange Offers: Trade in your old smartphone for additional savings, with exchange values varying by model and condition.
  • Limited-Time Deals: Keep an eye out for “Rush Hour” and “Jackpot” deals for extra discounts during specific time slots.

 Tips for Shoppers

  • Early Access: Flipkart Plus members get early access to deals.
  • Stock Alerts: Popular models may sell out quickly; set notifications to stay updated.
  • Compare Prices: Check for additional discounts or bundle offers on accessories.

With substantial discounts across top smartphone brands, Flipkart’s SASA LELE Sale is an opportune time to purchase a new device. Ensure to review all offers and act promptly, as deals are time-sensitive and stock may be limited.

